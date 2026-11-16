Of Malawi inflation’s fall to 18.6%: It’s too early to celebrate as food prices start biting again

By Dr Kisu Simwaka

The National Statistical Office has released the latest Consumer Price Indices (CPI). In October 2026, headline inflation in Malawi fell to 18.6%, down from 19.4% in September.

This is a decline of 0.8 percentage points and the lowest inflation level since April 2022. That is encouraging progress. And it is the eleventh monthly fall.

Should we celebrate? No, not yet. Malawi at 18.6% is still 12.3 percentage points above Zambia (6.3%), 12.3 percentage points above Mozambique (6.3%), 14.4 percentage points above Tanzania (4.2%), and 14.1 percentage points above South Africa (4.5%) in September.

In plain language, an inflation rate of 18.6% means if you bought an item for K1,000 in October last year, you now need K1,186 for the exact same thing. That is not stability; it is the continued erosion of purchasing power.

And when you look inside the numbers, the story gets more complicated.

What Actually Happened in October?

Food inflation went up, rising from 12.5% to 12.8%. Meanwhile, non-food inflation went down, dropping from 31.5% to 28.7%.

The headline figure fell only because non-food prices cooled off. Yet food—the most important expense for a Malawian household—became more expensive.

Month-to-month figures tell the same story. Overall prices rose 1.5% in October, slightly slower than the 1.7% in September. However, monthly food prices jumped 2.0%, up from 1.1% in September, while non-food prices rose by just 0.8%, down from 2.5%.

In urban areas, month-to-month inflation was 1.5% (food up 2.3%, non-food up 0.6%). In rural areas, it was 1.6% (food up 1.9%, non-food up 1.0%).

Why Is Non-Food Inflation Falling While Food Inflation Is Rising?

Non-food inflation is easing for three main reasons: the exchange rate has been more stable since late last year, fuel price pressures have softened following the June pump price reduction, and consumer demand remains weak. This suggests pass-through from earlier tightening and base effects is finally working through the non-food basket.

Food inflation, on the other hand, is rising because Malawi faces a supply shortage. Our maize harvest fell below the national requirement of 3.7 million metric tonnes. This deficit has been worsened by high transport costs, speculative hoarding by some traders, and ongoing operational and financial challenges at ADMARC.

The Outlook: Where Are We Going?

Let us be realistic about what lies ahead.

Short term (November to January)

The lean season will test us. Food prices will likely rise further. October’s 2.0% monthly jump in food inflation signals the lean season has started early. Expect headline inflation to hover between 18% and 20% through December, with a risk of ticking upward if maize prices spike.

Medium term (February to June 2027)

A challenging path. Weather experts are forecasting below-normal rainfall between October 2026 and March 2027 due to El Niño. This drought risk threatens both crop yields and our hydro-powered electricity supply, which could slow down our disinflation process.

Long term: The real question.

Can Malawi bring inflation down to single digits and keep it there? Yes, it is possible. Ghana brought inflation down from 54% in December 2022 to 5% in December 2025—in three years. Burundi reduced it from 45.5% in April 2025 to 7.4% in September 2026—in a year and a half. Zimbabwe went from 95.8% in July 2025 to 4.1% in January 2026—in six months. They succeeded because they stayed the course on tough, disciplined reforms.

Policy Advice: What Must Be Done?

To sustain this downward trend and protect households, two priorities stand out.

First, monetary policy must remain firm. The RBM held the policy rate at 24% on 28 October and raised the Lombard rate to 26%. That was the right call, and October’s 18.6% inflation reading validates it. With non-food inflation still elevated at 28.7%, maintaining positive real interest rates remains essential to anchoring inflation expectations and protecting the kwacha.

Second, we must address the food supply bottleneck. We need a consistent, well-coordinated food policy. This means releasing strategic grain reserves transparently, restoring ADMARC’s operational and financial capacity, delivering farm inputs on time, and easing transport bottlenecks between surplus and deficit areas.

Finally, Malawi cannot continue to rely almost entirely on rain-fed maize. We must invest seriously in irrigation and crop diversification, including cassava, sweet potatoes, and sorghum. An entire economy cannot afford to remain vulnerable to a single crop and a single rainy season.

Disclaimer: This article was written in my personal capacity and reflects my personal views as a seasoned economist.