Malawi diplomats must rediscover themselves

By Victor Ogotomelli Ntaukira

In every corner of the world where the Malawi flag flies above an embassy or High Commission, there stands a living symbol of the nation.

It is a living symbol not just in policy statements or diplomatic negotiations, but in the daily conduct, appearance and lifestyle of those entrusted to represent the country. Diplomats are not merely civil servants stationed abroad.

They are cultural ambassadors, custodians of identity and storytellers of Malawi’s heritage. Yet, a troubling contradiction persists.

Many Malawians serving in foreign missions have gradually traded their cultural identity for Western imitation.

They dress exclusively in foreign attire, consume foreign foods and project a lifestyle that is increasingly detached from the very society they are meant to represent. In so doing, they unintentionally erase the uniqueness of Malawi from the global stage.

A Nation Hidden in Plain Sight

Diplomacy is not only conducted in boardrooms. It ought to be an everyday visibility.

The clothes diplomats wear, the food they serve, the language they speak and the traditions they uphold all communicate something very powerful about their country.

When Malawian representatives consistently appear in Western suits, dine in foreign cuisine and neglect local expressions of culture, they send a subtle but damaging message that Malawian identity is secondary, perhaps even inferior. Such being the case, it is contradictory for our diplomats to promote tourism, cultural pride and national dignity while they appear indistinguishable from everyone else.

Culture is Soft Power

In today’s interconnected world, culture is influence. Nations like China, Japan, India and Nigeria have mastered the art of cultural diplomacy. Their representatives proudly wear traditional attire at international events, host cultural exhibitions and introduce their cuisine to foreign audiences.

Through this, they export identity, and together with it, respect, curiosity and opportunity.

Malawi, rich in tradition, fabric, music and cuisine, has no excuse to remain culturally invisible.

Imagine our embassy staff elegantly dressed in Chitenje fabrics, welcoming guests with nsima and local delicacies and speaking passionately about Malawian customs. Such simple acts would not only distinguish Malawi but also ignite interest and admiration.

Cost of Cultural Neglect

When diplomats abandon their cultural identity, the consequences extend beyond aesthetics.

It weakens the national branding, diminishes cultural pride, and above all, it disconnects the state and its roots.

Worse still, it influences how younger generations, both at home and in the diaspora, perceive their own culture.

But now, if those at the highest levels do not value Malawian identity, why should anyone else?

A Call for Cultural Reawakening

This is not a call to reject modernity or professionalism. However, setting a balance is essential. Cultural representation should not be occasional.

It should be intentional and consistent. Such being the case, Malawian embassies and High Commissions are called upon to consider several practical steps.

They could institutionalise cultural days in a week where staff wear traditional attire, and they can promote Malawian cuisine during official functions and national celebrations.

Embassy spaces can also be used to showcase local art, music and crafts, while language and storytelling can be encouraged as part of diplomatic engagement.

These are not costly reforms. They only require awareness, pride, commitment and patriotism.

Representing Is More than Policy

To represent a nation is to embody it. It is to carry its colours, its textiles, its flavours and its spirit into foreign lands.

Our diplomats must remember that they are not just speaking for Malawi, but that they are showing it.

The world does not need another imitation of the West. It needs authenticity. It needs diversity. It needs Malawi, unapologetically Malawian.

Until then, the question remains: if Malawi’s own representatives will not wear its identity, then who will?

About the author: Ntaukira is an educator and freelance writer