Trump, Putin, Xi prepare for historic power summit

SHENZHEN-(MaraviPost)-US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to hold an unprecedented trilateral meeting in China next Thursday, November 19, bringing together the leaders of three major global powers at a critical moment for international security and geopolitical relations.

According to Associated Press (AP), Anadolu Agency and Agence France-Presse (AFP), the White House has confirmed plans for the talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen. Nuclear arms reduction and the conflict involving Iran are expected to feature prominently in the discussions, although Moscow and Beijing have not yet publicly confirmed the proposed meeting.

White House Assistant Press Secretary Olivia Wales said Trump intended to use the encounter to address the dangers posed by nuclear weapons proliferation and explore possibilities for reducing global nuclear arsenals.

“The president has made it clear that, among other topics, he will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world, whose proliferation President Trump believes is very dangerous,” Wales told reporters.

The proposed gathering would mark an unprecedented joint meeting involving the leaders of the United States, Russia and China, although all three countries have previously held bilateral discussions with one another.

A senior US official, speaking anonymously to reporters, said Washington did not expect the meeting to produce an immediate agreement, describing it instead as an opening conversation that could lay the groundwork for future negotiations.

The official indicated that Trump also intended to discuss the conflict involving Iran, while Russia’s war against Ukraine was not expected to form part of the trilateral agenda.

Washington maintains that discussions concerning Ukraine are being handled through a separate diplomatic channel involving US officials, Moscow and Kyiv.

Trump is expected to arrive in Shenzhen on Wednesday, November 18, after attending engagements in the Philippines. He will participate in the APEC summit, which brings together 21 member economies, before holding separate bilateral discussions and a working lunch with Xi on Thursday.

The proposed trilateral meeting is expected to follow those engagements and could become a major diplomatic event during Trump’s Asian tour.

The discussions come against the background of a significant setback in nuclear arms control. The New START treaty between Washington and Moscow expired in February 2026, removing the last major bilateral framework limiting the strategic nuclear arsenals of the world’s two largest nuclear powers.

The treaty’s expiration has raised concerns about the future of nuclear restraint and the possibility of renewed competition between the major nuclear powers.

Trump has expressed interest in negotiating a broader agreement that would include China, arguing that any meaningful future arrangement should address the nuclear capabilities of all three countries.

However, bringing Beijing into such an agreement presents considerable diplomatic challenges.

According to estimates cited by the Associated Press, China possesses more than 600 nuclear warheads, compared with more than 5,000 each in the arsenals of the United States and Russia.

Beijing has historically been reluctant to accept arms-control restrictions similar to those imposed on Washington and Moscow, maintaining that its nuclear capabilities remain substantially smaller.

The proposed summit therefore raises difficult questions about whether the three governments can agree on a common framework for nuclear restraint when their military capabilities, strategic priorities and security concerns differ considerably.

Beyond nuclear weapons, the meeting will take place amid tensions involving Iran, Ukraine, international trade, artificial intelligence and Taiwan.

China has become Russia’s most important trading partner since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Western sanctions have strengthened Moscow’s economic dependence on Beijing, particularly through energy purchases and access to technology.

The relationship has also developed a significant strategic dimension, with the two countries maintaining close diplomatic and military cooperation.

Russia’s partnership with Iran adds another layer of complexity to the proposed discussions. Washington wants to address the Iranian conflict, while Moscow and Beijing have their own economic, diplomatic and strategic interests in the region.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed concern that discussions among the three powerful leaders could influence Ukraine’s future without Kyiv having a seat at the table.

His concerns have revived comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference, when the leaders of the United States, Britain and the Soviet Union discussed the post-war international order.

Although the circumstances are different, the comparison highlights concerns that major powers could make decisions affecting the security and sovereignty of other countries without their direct participation.

For Xi, hosting the proposed meeting offers an opportunity to demonstrate China’s growing international influence. For Putin, it provides a platform to engage directly with Washington and Beijing as Russia continues to face Western sanctions and diplomatic pressure.

For Trump, the encounter presents an opportunity to pursue his ambition of reshaping nuclear arms control while positioning the United States at the centre of discussions involving its two major strategic competitors.

However, the diplomatic significance of bringing the three leaders together should not be confused with the likelihood of an immediate breakthrough.

The meeting could produce powerful images and political statements without resolving the underlying disagreements over nuclear weapons, regional conflicts and competing global interests.

Ultimately, the significance of the proposed Shenzhen encounter will depend on whether the three governments can move beyond diplomatic symbolism and begin building a credible framework for reducing nuclear dangers, managing geopolitical rivalry and preventing further international instability.