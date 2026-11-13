Chakwera finally admits-“MCP failed Malawians”

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In a rare moment of candid remorse, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera has finally conceded that the MCP lost the September 2025 elections because the party, under his own leadership, failed Malawians in its operations and management of government affairs.

Speaking at a highly anticipated press conference at the party’s headquarters in Lilongwe, a visibly remorseful Chakwera did not hide behind excuses.

He revealed that an independent post-election study commissioned by the MCP Leadership Commission had laid bare the painful truth of why Malawians decisively voted the party out of government.

The report, which was presented to the party’s National Executive Committee, was not meant to manufacture justification for defeat, but to confront the party’s own glaring shortcomings.

“Following the September 2025 elections, I will say we have heard you. We have respected your decision. And more importantly, we are determined to learn,” Chakwera stated in a tone of deep reflection and humility.

In his most powerful admission yet, Chakwera declared that the MCP belongs to its members and the people of Malawi, not to any individual, region or tribe.

He stressed that the future of the party must be determined through its constitution, democratic processes and the collective will of its membership.

His emphasis on inclusivity, fairness, unity, discipline, and above all, respect for the party’s constitution, has been interpreted by many political observers as a clearest signal yet that the former President is willing to respect the will of the people and will not seek to cling to power for a third term.

By openly stating that the party is bigger than any individual and that the people’s choice must be respected, Chakwera has shown he is ready to step aside, allow democratic renewal within MCP, and respect both the Republican Constitution and the will of Malawians who spoke loudly in September 2025.

It was the speech of a man who has accepted his failure, learned from it, and is now ready to let the party heal.