By Kondanani Chilimunthaka

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) keeps on attracting the attention and hearts of Malawians as evidenced by the growing number of people who are defecting from different parties.

On Saturday, February 5,2022, there was another celebration at the party’s regional offices in Mzuzu as over 70 members from Chibavi West Ward led by their Councilor Gabriel Gabitto Mwangulu presented themselves to MCP.

Mwangulu who won 2019 local government elections on an independent ticket told the gathering that he has come back to MCP after being in wildness for long just like the story of a prodigal son in the Holy Bible.

“I have come here to surrender myself to my father’s house as am not joining MCP today. You know my political career and history is at MCP since 2014, when I won on the party’s ticket before winning on an independent one in 2019. So my coming today is just coming back home,” said Mwangulu.

He added that the leadership of President Chakwera is attracting many Malawians, describing it as a fatherly leadership that doesn’t concentrate on insults being made on him (Chakwera) but on the well-being of citizenry.

Making his welcoming remarks, District Chairperson for Mzuzu, Franklin Hara said the defection is a clear sign that the leadership of President Lazarus Chakwera is becoming the household name, adding that the party will still stick to the open door policy to allow many to join.

“President Chakwera initiated an open door policy, we in MCP will use that policy until we get everyone willing to be part of Chakwera’ developmental agenda. One thing I can plead with you all is that MCP do follow its 4-Cornerstones and there; we don’t compromise as a party. Discipline is of paramount,” said Hara while welcoming over 70 members who have joined the party from other parties.

Remarks by Hara concurred with those made by the Constituency Chair, Ernest Wankhama who said the Malawi Congress Party is the most strongest party in the country and currently enjoying the open door policy initiated by President Chakwera.

Speaking to reporters after the function, the Regional Chairman for North South in MCP, Joseph Chavula said the party has won peoples trust and that the open door policy is attracting many to defect to the party.

“People have trust in the party’s President who is also our State President, who has always encouraged an open door policy for MCP, many people are willing to work with Dr. Chakwera, and we are ready to welcome everyone willing to join the forces,” said Chavula.

The development comes barely a day after three former District Chairmen, Foloma Mwale, C. K. Banda and Mr. Chisenga surrendered themselves at the MCP headquarters in Lilongwe to rejoin the party.

