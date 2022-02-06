LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi deputy Local Government minister Halima Daudi is being accused of defying court order against elevation of Sefasi Masula as Senior Chief of Chewa instead of Ngoni Maseko.

Minister Daudi this week deliberately ignored an injunction that stopped the elevation due to contentious issues surrounding the Masula Chieftaincy that belong to Ngoni Maseko not Chewa.

To make it worse, Daudi elevated Sefasi Masula instead of legible candidate Misheck Masula.

This has prompted the Ngoni Maseko to seek again legal address on the matter.

The Maravi Post has in possession of court documents including commission of inquiry that clearly states that Masula Chieftaincy belongs to Ngoni Maseko not Chewa despite located in Lilongwe

Halima Daudi in the middle (black jacket)

But due to political leadership change of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Kamuzu Banda dissolved the Masula chieftaincy from Ngoni Maseko under Inkosi Gomani to Chewa.

Later after multiparty democracy, United Democratic Front (UDF) Bakili Muluzi leadership re-reinstated the chieftaincy from Chewa to its original tribe of Ngoni Maseko.

The coming in of President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse administration, some misguided politicians have lied to leadership that the Masula chieftaincy belongs to Chewa not Ngoni Maseko tribe.

Currently, the matter is under Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda that interparty hearing is expected to commence on Monday, February 7, 2022.

The Ngoni Maseko’s Masula family is being represented by former Attorney General (AG) Kalekeni Kaphale.

Currently, Inkosi Gomani VI is not happy with deputy Local Government Daudi action on the matter despite being in talks over the matter.

