Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe settle for goalless draw: 2027 AFCON qualifiers

YAOUNDE-(MaraviPost)-Equatorial Guinea controlled possession for long periods but could not turn that dominance into goals, as Zimbabwe held on for a 0-0 draw in a Group E 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

The final score was a reflection of a match short on clear chances rather than one defined by sustained attacking pressure.

According to live match trackers on Elbotola, Equatorial Guinea finished with 61% possession to Zimbabwe’s 39 percent, completed 200 passes to Zimbabwe’s 129, and had four shots to Zimbabwe’s two.

Yet only one of those shots was on target, Equatorial Guinea created just one big chance, and both teams managed only one corner between them, which underlined how cagey and low-risk the contest was.

Both teams arrived in Yaounde on three points from two matches, level in the race for second place behind DR Congo, and neither was prepared to risk losing the first leg of a double-header that could define their qualification hopes. Equatorial Guinea, under coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese, were patient and compact, keeping the ball without regularly penetrating Zimbabwe’s defensive shape, while Zimbabwe looked to defend in an organised block and use pace in transition without leaving themselves exposed at the back.

Equatorial Guinea had scored only once in their first two qualifiers, a 1-0 win over Sierra Leone through Loren Zuniga after a 2-0 defeat away to DR Congo, and that lack of cutting edge was again evident. Zimbabwe had arrived as the more productive attacking side, having scored four goals in two matches, including a dramatic 3-2 comeback win away to Sierra Leone in which Marshall Munetsi scored twice, followed by a 2-1 home defeat to DR Congo. In Yaounde, however, neither attack found its rhythm, and the goalkeepers were rarely tested.

As the match approached the 90th minute, still locked at 0-0, the night took an unexpected turn.

Power went off at the stadium, plunging the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo into darkness and forcing the players off the pitch. Live match trackers listed the game as interrupted at 0-0 with 90 minutes plus five elapsed, while officials waited for a decision from the match commissioner.

Play only resumed after power was fully restored and the floodlights were back on, allowing referee Ahmed Arajiga of Tanzania to take the match into additional time.

Zimbabwe were still holding on as play entered the 10 minutes of additional time, with the score at 0-0 at 90 minutes plus 10. Equatorial Guinea continued to see more of the ball in the closing stages, but they did not create the sustained wave of late chances that the word siege would suggest. Zimbabwe stayed compact, defended their box, and saw out the final minutes without conceding, before the final whistle sounded under full lights to confirm a share of the spoils.

The point keeps Zimbabwe second in Group E, ahead of Equatorial Guinea on goal difference. Both teams now have four points from three matches, with Zimbabwe having scored four goals and conceded four, while Equatorial Guinea have scored one and conceded two. DR Congo remain top of the group with six points from two matches, having scored four and conceded one, while Sierra Leone are bottom with no points from two matches, having scored two and conceded four. DR Congo and Sierra Leone’s Matchday 3 result was still to be confirmed at the time of writing, but the picture is clear: the battle for second place remains wide open.

For Zimbabwe, it was a decent away point on neutral ground, earned by defensive discipline rather than attacking fluency. For Equatorial Guinea, the draw keeps Nzalang Nacional in touch, but they will be disappointed to have dominated possession at what was supposed to be their home fixture, even at a neutral venue, without creating enough to win it. Their lack of goals remains a concern, with just one goal in three qualifiers so far, while Zimbabwe will also know they offered very little attacking threat, with no shots on target.

With only the top two in Group E qualifying for PAMOJA 2027, to be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, neither side can afford to slip in Harare. The blackout added further embarrassment to a fixture already moved to a neutral venue in Cameroon after Equatorial Guinea were unable to host the tie at home because they do not have a CAF-approved stadium.

The teams meet again on Monday, 16 November 2026 at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, with kick-off at 15h00 CAT, in what now feels like a decisive second leg. A win for Zimbabwe would move them to seven points and open a three-point gap over Equatorial Guinea, while a win for Equatorial Guinea would flip the group and leave Zimbabwe chasing in March. The final round of fixtures in March will see Zimbabwe host Sierra Leone on 24 March before travelling to DR Congo on 28 March, while Equatorial Guinea host DR Congo on 24 March before travelling to Sierra Leone on 28 March.

Thursday was a point gained for both, after a delay, but under lights. Monday is where the group will be won or lost.