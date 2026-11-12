Mali dismantle Zimbabwe: 2027 U-23 AFCON qualifiers

By Lovemore Lubinda

HARARE

Mali did not just beat Zimbabwe in Harare on Wednesday. They exposed them.

A ruthless 3-0 win in the first leg of the second-round Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier has left the Young Warriors needing a miracle in Bamako next week to keep their hopes of reaching the 2027 finals alive.

AFCON, is Africa’s main international football tournament. The Under-23 version is for players aged 23 and under.

The scoreline flattered Zimbabwe’s hopes. The visitors were faster, stronger, smarter in midfield, and clinical when it mattered. By the time the second half started, the tie was already slipping away.

A game lost in 23 minutes

Mali signalled their intent from the first whistle.

Zimbabwe could not keep the ball, could not win the second balls, and could not cope with Mali’s movement between the lines. The early pressure told in the eighth minute when Aboubacar Sidibe put the visitors ahead.

It was the goal the game had been threatening. Zimbabwe’s defence was stretched, the midfield was overrun, and Sidibe punished the space.

If that was a warning, Zimbabwe did not heed it.

In the 23rd minute, Miles Bracking, pressed into central defence, brought down a Mali attacker inside the box. Pape Sissoko stepped up and converted the penalty with ease.

At 2-0 down after 23 minutes, at home, the Young Warriors were in trouble. The National Sports Stadium, which had started loud and hopeful, fell quiet.

A patched-up midfield pays the price

Zimbabwe’s problems were structural, not just individual.

Prosper Padera was missing, still in Finland sorting out his work permit. His absence left a hole in midfield that Zimbabwe never filled.

Bracking, normally a midfielder, was dropped into defence to partner stand-in captain Takudzwa Gwanzura in the absence of Corbin Mthunzi, who was away with the senior Warriors.

That reshuffle weakened Zimbabwe in two positions at once. The defence lost its usual shape, and the midfield lost its ball-winner and link man. Mali exploited both.

Stand-in coach Wilson Mutekede, in charge because head coach Marc Sanchez was in Cameroon with the senior team for Thursday’s Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifier against Equatorial Guinea, tried to change it.

He made attacking substitutions, pushed men forward, and urged his side to chase the game. But every change left more space behind, and Mali looked more likely to score a fourth than Zimbabwe did to score one.

The killer third

Seydou Dembele had already threatened several times before he finally got his goal in the 55th minute.

It was the goal that ended the contest as a sporting spectacle. At 3-0, Mali could manage the game. Zimbabwe were left chasing shadows and pride.

To their credit, the hosts kept fighting. But fight without structure was not enough against a team of Mali’s quality.

What now?

The return leg is scheduled for next week in Bamako, on 17 November.

Zimbabwe must now win by four clear goals away from home against a side that has just dominated them at home, kept a clean sheet, and scored three away goals.

In reality, the tie is over. The only question now is whether the Young Warriors can restore some pride in Mali, and whether Zimbabwe’s youth programme learns the lessons of this defeat.

The winners of this tie were due to advance to the third and final qualifying round, with seven teams joining hosts Egypt at the 2027 TotalEnergies CAF Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations finals. CAF stands for the Confederation of African Football, the governing body for football in Africa. TotalEnergies is the sponsor whose name is attached to the tournament.

Those finals will also decide Africa’s two representatives at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

After Wednesday, that road looks closed.

For a team that had arrived in this round full of confidence after a 6-1 aggregate win over Mauritius, this was a brutal reality check. Aggregate means the combined score over the two legs, home and away. Mauritius was a warm-up. Mali was the real examination.

And Zimbabwe failed it, comprehensively, in front of their own supporters.