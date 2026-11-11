Namibian rasta demands millions over shock dreadlocks cut

WINDHOEK-(MaraviPost)-A Rastafarian man in Namibia has taken the country’s prison authorities to court, demanding approximately N$1.3 million in compensation after prison officers allegedly cut off his dreadlocks while he was in custody, sparking a legal dispute over religious freedom and the protection of personal beliefs.

Okavango News 24/7 reports that the man is seeking damages for the alleged violation of his religious rights, arguing that the removal of his dreadlocks was not merely an assault on his physical appearance but an attack on an important part of his spiritual identity.

For followers of the Rastafarian faith, dreadlocks carry deep religious and cultural significance. They are widely regarded as an expression of spiritual commitment, identity and adherence to religious principles.

The complainant maintains that prison officials disregarded this religious significance when they allegedly removed his hair during his detention.

Expressing the depth of his distress, the man reportedly said: “They didn’t just cut my hair, they cut my faith.”

His statement captures the central argument behind the legal action: that the treatment of prisoners should not come at the expense of their constitutionally protected religious beliefs and dignity.

The compensation claim, estimated at P1.1 million or N$1.3 million, is intended to address the emotional suffering and alleged disrespect he experienced following the incident.

The case raises important questions about the responsibility of correctional institutions to accommodate religious practices while maintaining security, discipline and order within prisons.

Although prison authorities have a duty to enforce regulations and ensure institutional safety, their powers must be exercised within the boundaries of the law and respect for fundamental human rights.

For Rastafarians, forcibly removing dreadlocks can carry consequences far beyond a change in physical appearance, particularly when the hairstyle represents a deeply held religious commitment.

The legal challenge could therefore draw attention to the balance between prison administration and the constitutional protection of religious freedom, especially for inmates whose beliefs influence their appearance and daily practices.

The outcome of the case could also contribute to wider discussions about how African correctional institutions should accommodate religious diversity and protect the dignity of people deprived of their liberty.

At the centre of the dispute is a question that extends beyond hair: whether incarceration gives prison authorities the right to interfere with a prisoner’s religious identity.