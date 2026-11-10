Zambia High Court opens bail door for detained Mundubile, Zulu

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-The Lusaka High Court has paved the way for opposition leaders Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu to have their constitutional bail application heard in the treason case they are facing, bringing their bid for freedom a step closer to judicial determination.

Zambian Muvi TV reports that the court has ruled that the bail application is properly before it, clearing the procedural hurdle that had stood in the way of substantive arguments on whether the two opposition figures should be released from custody.

The ruling allows Mundubile and Zulu to formally pursue their request for temporary freedom as their treason proceedings continue, with the court expected to consider the arguments presented by both the applicants and the prosecution.

However, the development should not be mistaken for a bail victory, as the High Court has not ordered their release but has simply authorised the application to proceed to a hearing.

The two opposition figures therefore remain in custody pending the court’s determination of their bail request, with the outcome expected to depend on the legal arguments and applicable constitutional provisions.

The case continues to draw attention in Zambia because of the gravity of the treason allegations and the political standing of the accused, although both men remain presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court.