Stat moves Zambia opposition leaders Mundubile, Zulu’ sedition trial to Lusaka

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Zambia’s High Court has ordered the transfer of a controversial sedition case involving opposition figures Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu from Solwezi to Lusaka, ruling that the capital is the appropriate jurisdiction for the proceedings.

According to Zambian Observer and News Diggers, Solwezi High Court Judge-in-Charge Edward Musona delivered the ruling on November 5, 2026, directing that the case be handled by the Lusaka Subordinate Court after finding insufficient legal grounds for conducting the trial in Solwezi.

The case involves two counts of alleged seditious practices arising from Facebook broadcasts and publications made on August 14, 2026, in the aftermath of Zambia’s general elections.

The prosecution had maintained that Solwezi courts could hear the matter because the disputed online material was accessible to internet users across the country.

However, the defence, led by State Counsel Bonaventure Mutale, challenged that position, arguing that both accused individuals lived in Lusaka, were arrested in the capital and allegedly published the material from their residences there.

Justice Musona rejected the argument that the nationwide accessibility of online content automatically gave every district jurisdiction to prosecute offences allegedly committed through digital platforms.

The judge observed that the prosecution had failed to establish a specific act, consequence or omission connecting the alleged online publications to Solwezi.

In explaining the distinction, Musona emphasised that the availability of material on the internet does not necessarily establish that it was accessed or that an offence occurred in a particular geographical location.

The High Court consequently invoked Section 80 of Zambia’s Criminal Procedure Code to direct that the proceedings be transferred to the Lusaka Subordinate Court, where the case will continue under the appropriate jurisdiction.

The ruling settles the immediate dispute over the location of the trial but does not determine whether Mundubile and Zulu are guilty or innocent of the charges, leaving the substantive criminal proceedings to be handled by the Lusaka court.