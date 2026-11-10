Kamanje grouping sets Nov 17 forvprotests over fuel, power crises

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Concerned Citizens of Malawi–People Power Movement (CCM-PPM) has announced nationwide demonstrations for November 17, 2026, to pressure Government into addressing persistent fuel shortages, foreign exchange scarcity and electricity blackouts affecting the country.

In a press statement signed by Executive Director Edwards Kambanje, Secretary General Prince Mattaka and senior member Oliver Nakoma, the movement announced that demonstrations would take place in Blantyre, Zomba, Lilongwe and Mzuzu, while encouraging citizens in other districts to organise lawful petitions for presentation to their respective District Commissioners.

The movement said persistent shortages were disrupting businesses, essential services and household livelihoods while worsening the cost of living.

Kambanje noted that prolonged electricity interruptions were affecting hospitals, schools, industries and small businesses, while fuel and foreign exchange shortages were undermining transportation, production, trade and economic stability.

He argued that Malawians deserved practical and sustainable solutions rather than repeated government assurances, calling for urgent state intervention to address the challenges.

The movement has called on market vendors, youths, transport operators, business owners, workers and other concerned citizens to participate in the planned demonstrations, describing the action as non-partisan and aimed at demanding public accountability.

Kambanje emphasised that all activities would be conducted peacefully and in accordance with the law, stressing that the movement was seeking responsible leadership, accountability and tangible solutions to challenges affecting ordinary Malawians.

The demonstrations are scheduled for November 17, 2026, across the four designated cities.