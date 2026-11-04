Bon Kalindo suspends demos against fuel crisis

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Leader of Malawi First, Bon Kalindo has called off planned demonstration against fuel crisis.

Kalindo has therefore commended President Professor Peter Mutharika for admitting the current challenges facing the nation describing him as a leader that Malawians wanted.

The government and Malawi First held a meeting on Wednesday in Lilongwe where the two sides cancelled demonstrations that the latter had planned to conduct this week.

Leader of the government side during the discussions, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Charles Mhango, said the demonstrations were cancelled and that the two sides would meet again after a fortnight to review progress on the resolutions of the meeting.

Malawi First has sked the government to address challenges facing the nation that include blackouts, forex shortage, fuel crisis and water problem in some parts of the country.