NGORA deregisters HRDC

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has received a letter from the Non-Governmental Organizations Regulatory Authority (NGORA) formally deregistering the organisation.

HRDC Chairperson Michael Kaiyatsa confirmed the development in an interview monitored on Nation Publications Limited’s Facebook page, saying the coalition is now consulting its lawyers on the matter.

Kaiyatsa said the decision did not come as a surprise.

He argued that NGORA had intended to deregister the organisation from the outset, regardless of the explanations HRDC provided.

Kaiyatsa, however, clarified that the deregistration applies to HRDC’s status as a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) and not as a Civil Society Organisation (CSO).

He therefore maintained that the coalition will continue advocating for the rights of Malawians, although it will no longer operate as an NGO.

On the planned demonstrations, he said the protests will proceed as scheduled, arguing that demonstrations fall under civil society activities and are not dependent on NGO registration.

NGORA has deregistered HRDC after establishing that there was sufficient information to warrant the action, a decision the coalition has been contesting.

This comes as there is a court battle between HRDC Adhoc Committee and HRDC led by Aaron and Kaiyatsa respectively.