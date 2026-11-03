Russian strike kills 26 at Ukraine Aid Centre

ZAPORIZHZHIA-(MaraviPost)-At least 26 people have been killed after Russian aerial bombardments struck a humanitarian aid distribution centre in Komyshuvakha village in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region, raising fresh concerns about the safety of civilians relying on emergency assistance during the continuing war.

The BBC, in a report published on November 3, 2026, said Ukrainian authorities confirmed the deaths following Monday’s attack, which involved at least nine heavy aerial bombs and left five people injured, while 27 others were initially reported missing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the bombardment, saying the first strike hit a local school being used to provide humanitarian assistance before another attack targeted an area where civilians had taken shelter.

The Ukrainian emergency services subsequently confirmed that 24 people, including two rescue workers and four police officers, had died before Zelensky announced that the death toll had risen to 26.

Authorities fear the number of fatalities could increase because several people were still believed to be trapped beneath the rubble as emergency teams continued searching the devastated site.

Zaporizhzhia regional head Mykhailo Semikin described the incident as a terrible tragedy, confirming that rescue operations were continuing despite security threats from Russian drones operating in the area.

The emergency response teams were reportedly forced to suspend their operations several times because of the danger posed by further drone attacks, complicating efforts to reach survivors and recover victims.

Zelensky accused Moscow of undermining diplomatic efforts to reduce hostilities, arguing that the attack demonstrated a lack of commitment to de-escalation and civilian protection.

The Ukrainian leader also referred to a recent joint operation involving Russian and Ukrainian forces to evacuate civilians from the Russian-occupied southern city of Oleshky during a temporary ceasefire facilitated by US First Lady Melania Trump, saying the cooperation had offered hope for further progress towards peace.

Following the bombardment, authorities declared Tuesday a day of mourning across the Zaporizhzhia region in honour of those who lost their lives.

The Russian military had not publicly commented on the reported attack at the time of the BBC report, and the allegations surrounding the strike had not been independently verified.

The bombardment comes as Ukraine, Russia and the United States prepare to resume peace negotiations in the coming days, with Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates expected to host the discussions.

However, expectations for a major breakthrough remain limited as fighting continues and Ukraine faces mounting pressure on its air defences amid intensified Russian missile and drone attacks.