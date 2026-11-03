Malawi Foreign Affairs Minister Chaponda calls for stronger commonwealth cooperation

ANTIGUA-(MaraviPost)-Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Dr. George Chaponda, has called for stronger cooperation among Commonwealth member states to address global challenges, including armed conflicts, economic inequalities, climate change and declining confidence in multilateral institutions.

Speaking at the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) retreat in Antigua and Barbuda on Monday, Chaponda urged developed member states to provide developing countries with financial and technical support, while advocating for fairer access to climate and development finance.

He also emphasised the need for stronger democratic governance, respect for human rights, peaceful resolution of conflicts and increased trade and investment among the 56 Commonwealth member states.

Chaponda’s position echoes Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey’s call for the organisation to move beyond declarations and deliver tangible results through investment, economic partnerships, youth empowerment and climate resilience.

The Malawi minister reaffirmed the country’s commitment to a stronger and more responsive Commonwealth that promotes shared prosperity and gives vulnerable and developing nations a meaningful voice in global affairs.

His engagements come as Antigua and Barbuda hosts the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which officially opened on November 1 and runs until November 4 in St John’s.

The summit is being attended by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, alongside leaders and representatives of the 56 Commonwealth member states.

Held under the theme “Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth,” the summit provides an important platform for member states to strengthen cooperation, deepen economic partnerships and advance collective solutions to shared global challenges.