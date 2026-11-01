Mutharika vows to crackdown on sabotaging power restoration efforts

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika has vowed to take action against individuals he accuses of deliberately contributing to persistent electricity blackouts across Malawi.

Mutharika made the remarks at State House on Saturday, October 31, 2026 shortly after returning to the country from a 25-day private visit to South Africa

He therefore warned that his administration would deal with those allegedly responsible for disrupting electricity supply.

Although he did not identify the individuals or present evidence to substantiate the allegation, the President maintained that the government would not tolerate deliberate interference with the country’s power supply.

Mutharika also expressed confidence that persistent electricity interruptions would come to an end by December this year.

His remarks have renewed public attention on the government’s efforts to address Malawi’s electricity challenges, alongside calls for clear explanations about the causes of frequent power outages.