2026/27 FDH Premiership title race heats up as Bullets lead

FDH Premiership title race heats up

By Shaffie A Mtambo

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The battle for the K200 million FDH Bank Premiership 2026/27 championship remains wide open after Week 19, with FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, Mighty Wanderers and Silver Strikers separated by just three points.

The three title contenders all secured victories over the weekend, keeping the pressure high at the top of the standings before the league takes a break for Malawi’s national team, the Flames, who are preparing for the PAMOJA Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) According to Super League Olof Malawi official WhatsApp media forum.

At Bingu National Stadium, leaders FCB Nyasa Big Bullets defeated Masters FC 2-1 to maintain their position at the summit.

Clever Kalambo opened the scoring for Bullets before Frank Sanudi equalised for Masters FC in first-half stoppage time after connecting with a pass from Hastings Ndau.

However, Misheck Billiat scored the decisive goal in the 62nd minute to secure maximum points for the People’s Team.

Despite the defeat, Masters FC head coach Peter Mponda praised his players for their performance, saying they deserved something from the encounter.

“I’m very happy with the performance, disappointed with the result. The way we played today, I feel that we deserved something from this game,” said Mponda.

Mponda also praised Hassan Kajoke for his attacking movement, defensive contribution and ability to trouble the Bullets defence, despite missing two clear scoring opportunities.

On other hand Bullets assistant coach Heston Muthali admitted that the match was difficult, particularly because Masters FC had several players who previously played for the People’s Team.

Muthali said the former Bullets players were equally determined to demonstrate their abilities against their previous club, but expressed satisfaction that his side managed to collect all three points.

The victory keeps Bullets top of the standings with 42 points from 19 matches, while Masters FC remain fifth with 26 points from same numbers of games.

Meanwhile, second-placed Mighty Wanderers maintained their championship ambitions with a 2-0 victory over Goshen City Dedza Dynamos at Mpira Stadium in Chiwembe, MaraviPost Sports Desk witness the match in Blantyre.

Substitute Lameck Mithi was the hero for the Nomads after scoring both goals in the closing stages of the second half.

Mithi found the back of the net in the 84th on penote sport and 87th minutes, punishing Dedza Dynamos’ defensive weaknesses to hand Wanderers an important victory.

Dedza Dynamos head coach Eliya Kananji blamed his team’s poor defensive organisation towards the end of the match for the defeat.

Kananji said his players had started well but struggled to maintain their concentration and energy as the game progressed.

The defeat extended Dedza Dynamos’ winless run under Kananji to three matches, leaving the team 12th with 20 points from 19 games.

Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira praised his players for maintaining their determination until the final whistle against a Dedza side that had prepared well for the encounter.

Dedza Dynamos also finished the match with 10 players after Ibrahim Sadick received a red card.

The victory leaves Wanderers second with 39 points from 19 matches, three behind leaders Bullets.

At Zomba Stadium,Silver Strikers also kept their championship hopes alive after defeating Red Lions on Saturday.

Super substitute Andrew Joseph scored the winning goal to give the 2024 elite league champions three valuable points.

Silver remain third with 36 points from 19 matches, six behind Bullets and three behind Wanderers.Red Lions, meanwhile, occupy 10th position with 22 points from 19 matches.

The latest results mean Bullets have 42 points, Wanderers 39 and Silver Strikers 36, making the championship race increasingly competitive.