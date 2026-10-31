Mutharika returns home in robust health

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika has returned from South Africa’s private trip in a robust health.
Secretary to the President and Cabinet Justin Saidi said Mutharika arrived home through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in the capital Lilongwe on Saturday afternoon, October 31, 2026.
The Malawi leader has been on private trip since October 6, this year.
Lloyd M’bwana
I’m a Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resource (LUANAR)’s Environmental Science graduate (Malawi) and UK’s ICM Journalism and Media studies scholar.
Also University of Malawi (UNIMA) Library Science Scholar.
I have been The Malawi Country Manager and duty editor for the Maravi Post since 2019.
My duty editor’s job is to ensure that the news is covered properly, that it is delivered on time, and that it is created to the standards set out in the editorial guidelines of the Maravi Post.
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