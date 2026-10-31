KwaZulu-Natal Police bar protests on election day

DURBAN-(MaraviPost)-South African police in KwaZulu-Natal have announced that marches and demonstrations will not be permitted on 4 November, the day of the local government elections.

SABC News reported that Acting KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner Phumelele Makoba confirmed the restriction, warning that authorities would not allow marches on election day.

Makoba said the decision forms part of police preparations to maintain public order and protect the integrity of the electoral process across the province.

The restriction comes as security agencies intensify preparations to manage potential disturbances and ensure that voters can exercise their democratic rights without unnecessary interruptions.

Police are expected to strengthen security around polling stations, protect electoral officials and monitor public activities that could interfere with voting operations.

The announcement also places political organisations, community groups and other stakeholders on notice regarding demonstrations and organised marches during the election period.

Authorities face the challenge of maintaining public safety while ensuring that constitutional rights, including freedom of assembly, are respected within the applicable legal framework.

Makoba’s warning underscores the importance of election security as KwaZulu-Natal prepares for the November 4 polls, with police expected to remain on alert to prevent disruptions and safeguard the voting process.