CAF restores AFCON to biennial format

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reversed its earlier decision to hold the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) every four years, confirming that the continental tournament will continue to be played every two years.

CAF announced the decision on Thursday, October 29, 2026, through its official Facebook page, following a resolution by its Executive Committee (EXCO), the body responsible for overseeing the organisation’s key decisions.

The development follows an earlier proposal announced in December 2025 to change AFCON from its traditional two-year cycle to a four-year format, starting after the 2028 edition.

However, the proposal attracted concerns among stakeholders in African football, prompting CAF to reconsider the planned changes.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe had indicated earlier in October that the organisation was reviewing the proposed changes after receiving feedback from its member associations.

The decision means AFCON will retain its traditional biennial format, giving African national teams another opportunity to compete for continental honours every two years.

The 2027 edition of AFCON will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, marking the first time three countries will jointly stage the competition.

CAF has also outlined plans for subsequent editions in 2028, 2031 and 2033, while 2030 has been excluded because of the FIFA World Cup, organised by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, the global governing body of football.

The Africa Cup of Nations remains Africa’s premier national-team football competition, bringing together the continent’s leading national sides to compete for the continental title.