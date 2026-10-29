Zimbabwe shop supervisor jailed for US$16,000 fraud

MUTARE-(MaraviPost)– A 25-year-old supervisor at a Mutare retail shop has been jailed for two years after siphoning more than US$16,000 from her employer by manipulating daily cash sales records, prosecutors said.

Michellene Muzenda was convicted by the Mutare Magistrates’ Court for defrauding Dollar Pantry of US$16,241.05 between November 2025 and March 2026, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said in a bulletin dated 29 October 2026.

According to the NPAZ, Muzenda, who was employed as a supervisor, “falsified daily cash sales figures in the cash book, recording amounts that did not tally with the sales reflected in the automated teller machine records. The misrepresentation resulted in actual prejudice amounting to US$16,241.05.”

The prosecution said the scheme ran from 5th November 2025 to 17th March 2026 across the business’s CBD and Branch B locations in Mutare.

The fraud was uncovered on 17th March 2026, when management ordered supervisors to reconcile recorded daily cash sales against automated teller machine records.

“The exercise uncovered discrepancies, prompting further investigations,” the NPAZ said.

A forensic audit for the period November 2025 to March 2026 confirmed the falsification. Police recovered US$700 in cash and “various goods from her shop at Tinmark Mall in Mutare, purchased using proceeds of the fraud.”

Muzenda was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment, with two years suspended for five years. A further two years were suspended on condition of restitution, leaving an effective two-year prison term.

In a statement, the NPAZ welcomed the outcome, warning that employee theft would be met with tough action.

“The NPAZ welcomes the conviction and sentencing of the offender, which demonstrates that fraud and theft by employees will not be tolerated. The Authority reminds members of the public that those who commit fraud will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” said NPAZ.

The Authority, conviction is part of the NPAZ’s ongoing say no to fraud and #CrimeDoesNotPay campaign targeting white-collar and workplace crime, which has seen a rise in Zimbabwe’s cash-heavy retail sector.

Dollar Pantry is yet to comment on the recovery of the stolen funds.