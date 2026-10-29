NBS Bank urges councils to turn revenue into development

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-NBS Bank plc has urged local councils to strengthen revenue collection and financial accountability, offering to explore digital and banking solutions to help them improve service delivery and unlock economic opportunities.

NBS Bank Chief Wholesale Banking Officer, Alfred Nhlema, said effective financial systems could help councils translate fiscal decentralisation into tangible development for communities.

He was speaking during the Malawi Local Government Association’s (MALGA) 20th Annual General Assembly in Blantyre on Thursday, where NBS Bank was a Platinum partner.

Nhlema said decentralisation should be measured by the transformation councils deliver rather than the resources they receive.

“The future of Malawi will not be determined merely by how much money we distribute to our councils, but by how much transformation our councils deliver with that money,” he said.

Nhlema said NBS Bank was ready to explore digital revenue collection, secure payment systems, responsible financing and cash management solutions to support local authorities.

“We are not interested merely in banking the councils of Malawi. We want to help unlock the economies within those councils,” he said.

Minister of Natural Resources Patricia Wiskes said councils continued to face financial and operational challenges that affected their ability to meet growing public service demands.

“Several councils continue to face revenue constraints, staffing shortages, inadequate infrastructure and the growing demand for public services,” said Wiskes.

She said local authorities were expected to demonstrate tangible results from public expenditure.

“The people of Malawi expect to see the value of every kwacha that has been invested in our communities,” she said.