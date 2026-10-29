Mutharika’s budget review Parliament session halting saves over MK1.7bn in legislators sitting allowances

By Falles Kamanga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika has made a positive decision by postponing 2026/27 budget review parliamentary session that could use public resources for Members of Parliament (MPs) personal interests than of the common good.

By postponing the parliamentary session that was scheduled to begin on November 9, 2026, the Malawi Government has potentially saved over MK1.7 billion in parliamentarians’ sitting allowances alone.

Each MP receives MK120,000 per day in sitting allowances, excluding other benefits and their regular salaries.

At a time when Malawi’s economy is still recovering and the government is grappling with economic challenges, postponing the session could help ease pressure on public finances.

The Arthur Peter Mutharika’s government deserves commendation for taking steps that could reduce expenditure and free up resources for other national priorities.

However, the biggest question remains: How will the money saved be used?

Malawians will want to see these resources directed towards pressing national needs, including addressing fuel shortages, supporting the response to the El Niño crisis and improving essential public services.

Ultimately, the value of this decision will not be measured by the money saved alone, but by how transparently and effectively those resources are put to work for the benefit of ordinary Malawians.