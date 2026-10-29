Blantyre City Mayor Jomo faces backlash over motorist physical assault

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawian human rights lawyer and anti-corruption activist Alexious Kamangira has questioned Blantyre Mayor Isaac Jomo Osman over an incident involving a motorist at Mt Pleasant Total fuel station.

Kamangira, who has gained prominence in Malawi’s governance and justice reform debate through social media commentary and allegations of corruption, raised the issue in a post on his official Facebook page.

He said the incident occurred when a fuel tanker arrived at the station and a motorist whose vehicle had been parked there for days was asked to move it to allow the tanker to offload fuel safely.

Kamangira said as the motorist attempted to return his vehicle to its original position, Osman, who allegedly arrived at the scene later, blocked him and instructed him to join the queue behind other motorists.

He questioned the treatment of the motorist, arguing that the incident demonstrated the dangers of taking matters into one’s own hands.

Kamangira further alleged that people who witnessed the incident intervened when the motorist protested, raising concerns about what he described as unfair treatment.

However, in a comment on his official Facebook page, Osman defended his actions, saying he was not beating people but trying to maintain order at the fuel station, where he said confusion often occurs.

“It’s not that I am beating people, but I am maintaining order at the fuel station where there is chaos. When we tell some people to follow instructions so that there is space, they become angry,” Osman said.

The incident has drawn attention to the challenges surrounding fuel queues and the need for orderly and fair treatment of motorists at filling stations.