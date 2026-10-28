CAMA presses Mutharika on Jane Ansah’s role

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) has called on President Peter Mutharika to clarify veep Jane Ansah’s role in government and restore her responsibilities, arguing that her position should be accompanied by meaningful participation in national leadership.

In a letter dated October 27, 2026, CAMA Executive Director John Kapito argued that the Vice Presidency is an office established by the Constitution and should not depend solely on the discretion of the President.

Kapito urged the government to assign Ansah substantive portfolios and ensure she is actively involved in government business, particularly as Malawi confronts mounting economic challenges.

CAMA further called on Mutharika to publicly clarify the working relationship between the President and his deputy, saying clear communication would help address questions surrounding the Vice President’s responsibilities.

The association’s intervention places renewed attention on the constitutional position of the Vice President and the practical arrangements governing the distribution of responsibilities within the executive.

However, the Office of the President and Cabinet had not issued a response to CAMA’s concerns at the time of reporting.

The debate raises broader questions about constitutional roles, executive coordination and the importance of clarity in government leadership during a period of economic pressure.