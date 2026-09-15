Experts differ on Ansah’s claims of being sidelined

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Vice President Jane Ansah’s disclosure that she is being sidelined by some senior government and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials has sparked mixed reactions from political experts, with some pointing to a possible communication breakdown while others say the matter should be addressed directly by President Peter Mutharika.

Ansah made the disclosure on Monday night during an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), saying she has been going through difficult times as some officials allegedly exclude her from government activities, including Cabinet meetings.

Despite the concerns, Ansah maintained that her working relationship with Mutharika remains cordial.

She also said her attempts to seek answers from Chief Secretary to the Government Justin Saidi did not yield the desired response.

Meanwhile, commenting on the matter,spokesperson for the Political Science Association(PSA), Mavuto Bamusi says Ansah’s experience clearly indicates that politicians tend to value running mates mainly during elections, when they are important to securing political victories.

Bamusi further says the allegations point to a possible communication breakdown between the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), which can affect the effective functioning of government.

Political commentator George Chaima, however, says Ansah deserves credit for publicly clarifying that her relationship with Mutharika remains strong.

Chaima says Mutharika bears significant responsibility for addressing the concerns, including publicly clarifying whether he still has confidence in Ansah.

Chaima has also advised Ansah to use appropriate channels to raise her concerns and exercise her constitutional powers to seek an audience with the President.

He says the matter ultimately needs to be addressed by the Presidency to prevent continued speculation surrounding the working relationship between the President and Vice President.

Ansah became VP after Mutharika chose her as his running mate ahead of the September 2025 presidential election. Government

The pair went on to win the election, with the Malawi Electoral Commission(MEC) declaring Mutharika president-elect and Ansah vice president-elect after the DPP secured 56.8 percent of the vote.

She was subsequently sworn in as first VP when Mutharika assumed office in October 2025.