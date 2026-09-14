Kawanga, Mwanyongo dump UTM

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Two senior officials of the United Transformation Movement (UTM), director of elections Bright Kawaga and director of strategic affairs Emmanuel Mwanyongo, have resigned from their positions with immediate effect.

In a letter addressed to UTM secretary general Willet Kalonga, which we have seen, Kawaga has not indicated the reasons behind his decision but says he has arrived at it in the best interests of the party.

Kawaga says he has decided to take a break from active politics.

Mwanyongo who has also tendered his resignation from the party says he has done so because he has recently secured a job that requires him not to be affiliated with any political party.

UTM spokesperson Felix Njawala has confirmed the resignations of the two senior party officials, saying the party will work to fill the vacant positions.

“I am aware of the two resignations. As for Kawaga, the resignation is on personal issues which we cannot publicly discuss.

“As for Mwanyongo, he has secured a job that requires him not to be affiliated with any political party. We wish them well, and we will work to fill their positions,” he says.

Kawaga was a key witness for the late Saulos Chilima’s UTM in the Constitutional Court case that nullified the May 21, 2019 presidential election and ordered fresh polls.

He also served as Malawi’s deputy ambassador to Mozambique.