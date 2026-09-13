Mutharika “is shocked” with Speaker Suleman’s unprocedural, unparliamentary tendencies

…Suleman lied to the nation that he spoke to Mutharika on Press conference contents…

….Suleman is bitter with his son’s company Eastbridge Estate legal battle loss against SFFRFM….

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika is shocked with Speaker Sameer Suleman’s unprocedural and unparliamentary tendencies.

The highly placed source at Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) told The Maravi Post on Saturday that Mutharika was shocked to learn that Suleman held a press conference while he was served with a notice to meet the president for a number of issues including those shared during the briefing.

Eventually, according to the source Mutharika cancelled the meeting with Suleman arguing that the president could not engage him over his temperamental tendencies on the matter that could be handled internally as a government.

“Prior to his press conference, Suleman wrote Mutharika about his displeasure over court ruling that rejected Eastbridge Estate request against Smallholder Farmerd Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) to dispose 10.8 million tobacco. Remember, Eastbridge Chief Executive Officer (CEO) was Speaker’s son Tahir Suleman during the court battle.

“Mutharika however invited Suleman to a meeting hear his side of the story on the matter. Upon realising that was exposed for conflict of interest between Eastbridge and SFFRFM, he acted smartly by looking concerned about challenges Malawians are facing as a cover up hence the press conference to seek sympathy from the general public,” discloses the source.

He added, “Suleman held a press conference out of his will and personal interests. Suleman also lied to the nation that he consulted the president. These are serious matters that could have been handled internally as one unit, government.

“This is the first time to hear that the Speaker holds a press conference on issues which you could handled internally for possible solutions. Procedurally, Speaker consult the President on parliamentary matters. Even establishment of these two inquiries Fresh Chikangawa plan crash and Amaryllis Hotel, Mutharika was consulted and endorsed”.

“Suleman acted foolishly and blindly by saying he could institute special committees to probe 12 national issues without consulting the president. Who will fund those probes without treasury? Is he going to use his personal resources to fund those investigations?

“Malawians must learn to understand fully on issues before praising law breakers including Suleman for violating Parliamentary Procedures of conducting business. Suleman has personal interests not of common good as purportedly,” exposes the source.

The source added that “This is the reason both Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Peter Mukhito and Government Spokesperson Shadric Namalomba rebuked Suleman’s unprocedural tendencies”.

When contact on whether Mutharika was engaged on Suleman’s briefing, Presidential Secretary Cathy Maulidi asked for more time before commenting.

Meanwhile, there is court order stopping Speaker Suleman to institute committees for probing national issues.