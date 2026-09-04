Hands-Off Our Speaker: CDEDI backs Suleman, accuses DPP of intimidation over oversight committees

By IOMMIE CHIWALO

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives [CDEDI] says the Speaker’s move to strengthen Parliament’s oversight role is “noble” and in line with President Peter Mutharika’s people-centred government and his pledge of no sacred cows in the fight against corruption.

The standoff erupted after Speaker Suleman set up joint parliamentary committees to probe “matters of national importance that are raising more questions than answers among Malawians.”

CDEDI says this triggered a statement from DPP Secretary General Hon. Peter Mukhito on September 3, which the group describes as raising “serious questions over the party’s position on governance, accountability, and separation of State powers.”

According to CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa, the pressure on the Speaker is misplaced.

“As the House of Representatives of the people, Parliament has a mandate to summon and impeach members of the Executive and Judiciary if they are not serving the interests of the public,” Namiwa said in a press statement released in Blantyre Friday.

“That granted, the fact that Hon Suleman’s Speakership is courtesy of the DPP does not give the party leeway to control him. He is head of the Legislature, with a clear non-partisan mandate.”

CDEDI further alleged that since Suleman’s “ground shaking press briefing on Wednesday,” the Speaker and some committee chairpersons have become “targets of threats.”

CDEDI argues Suleman’s committees are needed to address “institutional incompetence and outright corruption” which have been worsened by the “State capture of oversight institutions” such as the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Financial Intelligence Authority, and the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The organization frames the Speaker’s actions as a direct response to public frustration that led to the MCP government being voted out on September 16, 2025.

“Malawians voted the MCP regime out of power because they were not satisfied with the manner in which it governed the country between 2020 and 2025,” Namiwa said.

“We believe Suleman is acting in the best interests of the DPP, and only those in the party who have an agenda different from Mutharika’s are seeing things differently.”

The group says attempts to stop the Speaker are “a fruitless attempt to halt a train that is already in motion.”

To President Mutharika, CDEDI has requested him to publicly distance himself from the party SG’s position.

“We are appealing to President Mutharika to set the record straight by distancing himself from the party’s stand, as it runs counter to his unapologetic zero-tolerance for corruption,” Namiwa stated.

The group also challenged “well-meaning Malawians” to use the joint committee inquiries to “expose cartels that are bleeding our nation to death” by submitting information and testimonies.

The clash highlights a classic governance tension: the independence of Parliament vs party loyalty.

CDEDI reminded that Parliament has three core mandates: representation, oversight, and legislation.

“Needless to remind Hon Mukhito that… the Speaker’s move… cannot, and should not, be interpreted as disrespecting the State President,” the statement read.

CDEDI says it stands with Suleman and all joint committee members. It warned that “the long arm of the law will catch up” with anyone threatening them.

With the committees now operational, the focus shifts to what they will investigate first, and whether President Mutharika will publicly back his Speaker or his party’s Secretary General.

As Namiwa put it: “This is the only country we call home and we must strive to make it a better place to live in.”