Murdered Zimbabwean police officer Portia Dzanwa to be finally buried after 26-day standoff over compensation

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Zimbabwean traffic police officer who was allegedly shot dead by her husband will finally be laid to rest today Sunday, 26 days after her death, following a prolonged dispute between two families over burial arrangements.

According to The Herald, Sergeant Portia Dzanwa is set to be buried at her rural home in Gotora village, Chihota, today, September 13

It is reported that the delay was caused by a standoff between the Dzanwa and Dombodzvuku families, who were reportedly unable to agree on burial terms.

The deceased’s family had allegedly demanded compensation before allowing the burial to proceed.

It remains unclear whether compensation was paid, but it seems an agreement has been reached and funeral arrangements are moving forward.

Police officers were among mourners who gathered at a local funeral parlour in Harare to pay respects. Sergeant Dzanwa’s four children, aged 16, 13, 12 and 3, were present.

Mourners were reportedly not permitted to view the body, a decision linked to the circumstances of her death.

From the parlour, the body was taken to Southlea Park before being transported to Chihota for burial.

Sergeant Dzanwa, a traffic officer, was allegedly killed by her husband, Pharaoh Dombodzvuku, 52, a former Special Police Constabulary officer. Police allege he then turned the gun on himself.

According to reports the shooting happened inside a parked vehicle in Southlea Park, Harare.

Dombodzvuku who survived the attempt to take his own life has since been arrested.

He is currently in police custody.

Court papers and police accounts cited by the national daily allege that the attack followed a disclosure by the couple’s teenage daughter that Dombodzvuku had sexually abused her.

On the fateful day, the couple had gone to Dombodzvuku’s brother, Trymore Dombodzvuku, for counselling.

During the meeting, Dombodzvuku asked for privacy and sent his brother away “for some minutes.”

Trymore told police he later heard two gunshots.

He rushed to the vehicle and found Sergeant Dzanwa dead and Dombodzvuku unconscious inside.

A CZ pistol with a magazine loaded with 12 rounds was allegedly found on Dombodzvuku’s lap.