South African group opposes burial Lungu over land rights fears

JOHANNESBURG-(MaraviPost)-Some South Africans are opposing the burial of Zambian former President Edgar Lungu in their country.

The grouping is arguing that if he is buried there, his grandchildren may later claim land rights, saying their ancestor is buried on that land.

They contend that burial on South African soil could create long-term legal and cultural complications over land ownership.

The opposition has intensified debate around the final resting place of the former Zambian head of state.

Lungu’s family has been at the center of a legal and diplomatic standoff with the Zambian government over burial arrangements.

The family opted to proceed with interment in South Africa after disagreements with Lusaka authorities over protocol and venue.

The matter reached South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal, which yesterday gave the go-ahead to the Lungu family to bury the former president in the country.

The court’s ruling cleared the legal path for burial arrangements to proceed outside Zambia.

However, the decision has triggered unease among sections of the South African public who fear precedent-setting implications.

Critics argue that ancestral burial ties have historically been used to assert land claims in parts of southern Africa.

They want Lungu to be buried in Zambia instead, to avoid potential disputes over land rights in the future.

The debate highlights how burial politics often intersect with identity, tradition, and law across the region.

For Zambia, the controversy adds another layer to an already emotional national conversation about honoring a former president.

For South Africa, the case raises questions about how foreign dignitaries’ burial sites may be viewed in domestic land discourse.

Analysts say the Supreme Court’s judgment prioritized legal procedure over the social concerns raised by the opposing group.

The Lungu family has maintained that its choice of burial location is a private family decision.

With the court’s approval secured, preparations for the funeral in South Africa are expected to move forward.

Whether the opposition will translate into protests or further legal challenges remains to be seen.

The dispute underscores how the death of a regional leader can stir sensitive questions far beyond state protocol.