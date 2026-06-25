Earthquake hit hard Venezuela in 126 years

CARACAS-(MaraviPost)-The magnitude 7.5 earthquake that struck Venezuela on Wednesday was the largest to hit the country or just off its coast since 1900, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The tremor rattled buildings from Caracas to Maracaibo, sending residents into the streets as walls cracked and power lines swayed in the capital.

Seismologists said the quake’s depth and offshore epicenter helped limit widespread collapse, but the sheer force made it a defining event in Venezuela’s seismic history.

In Cumaná, a city still scarred by the 1929 earthquake, older residents described the ground rolling like ocean waves and recalled stories passed down about earlier disasters.

Emergency services reported initial damage to roads, bridges and hospitals, though authorities said the full scale of destruction would take days to assess.

President Nicolás Maduro addressed the nation within hours, urging calm and announcing that military and civil defense units were being deployed to the most affected regions.

Neighboring Colombia and Trinidad and Tobago also felt the shaking, prompting tsunami warnings that were later downgraded after ocean sensors showed no abnormal wave activity.

The U.S. Geological Survey noted that while Venezuela sits on active fault lines, quakes of this magnitude are rare, with the last comparable event occurring more than a century ago.

International aid organizations immediately offered assistance, with the United Nations and Red Cross preparing relief teams to support search and rescue efforts.

In Caracas, hospitals went on high alert as patients were moved outside and emergency rooms prepared for possible surges in injuries from falling debris.

Scientists warned that strong aftershocks were likely in the coming days, advising residents to stay away from damaged structures and keep emergency supplies ready.

For a country already facing economic and humanitarian strain, the earthquake added a new layer of urgency to disaster preparedness and infrastructure resilience.

As night fell, families gathered in parks and plazas across the country, waiting for updates while sharing food and phone chargers under streetlights.

The tremor served as a stark reminder that even in a region accustomed to political and economic upheaval, nature can still deliver the most forceful disruption of all.