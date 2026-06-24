SaS-CaN Unreservedly Rejects European Union Parliament’s Misinformation Peddled Agaisnst Burkina Faso

The ongoing imposed terrorism war in the Sahel region explains the European Union’s one and half decade-longstanding efforts to vilify and isolate the Sahel states, for standing firmly in defending national sovereignty. Thus the EU has deliberately failed to address a number of challenges emanating from activities of extremist groups and the ongoing imposed terrorism war against Africans in the Sahel. These pertained to the EU’s adopted policies that seek to keep the Sahel region subservient to Western neo-colonial dictatorship.

In its resolution adopted on 18th June, 2026 the European Union’s Parliament opted to peddle baseless and untenable allegations against Burkina Faso. The contents of this Resolution raised various alarming claims relating to the political situation in Burkina Faso, including the dissolution of political parties, alleged suspension of activities of civil society organisations, and the lack of freedom of association, assembly and expression in the Sahel nation. Among other things, the Resolution accuses Burkina Faso of imposing restrictions on the media, and allegations of crimes and human rights violations and intimidation, unlawful conscription, harassment, arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance in the country. The EU Parliament also commented on the sovereign decision of Burkina Faso to withdraw from the so-called International Criminal Court (ICC), which in actual fact is an instrument used by imperialist powers to muzzle weaker states.

No one should confuse here or allow being lulled into joining a neo-colonial forum that is largely anti-African, anti-Sahel, anti-AES. It is common knowledge that the European Union has a history of unwarranted hostility against the Sahel states. Yet, the latest EU Parliament’s Resolution indicates that European leaders are not bothered with the ongoing terrorism war against the Sahel states, but seek to impose a neo-colonial agenda in an attempt to shape domestic matters that suit their western designs and tastes. This meddling mentality constitutes dangerous threat to national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sahel nations and other African states.

By attacking the competent authorities in Ouagadougou with a well-designed and fabricated Resolution based on biased, unwarranted and libellous actions that are far away from the truth, the EU Parliament has crossed a red line. Nothing in the latest EU Parliament’s Resolution reflects the reality on the soil, in Burkina Faso.

To the Sahel Solidarity Campaign Network (SaS-CaN), attempts by any foreign powers to interfere in matters that concern the future of Africa should be condemned and rejected. Burkina Faso is not a member of the European Union and does not share common cultural values, and deserves respect and honour. SaS-CaN does not subscribe to argument that places lies, denial, and disinformation as the norm.

The tools employed by EU leaders to demonise Africa are human rights, liberal democracy, and freedom. Those leaders believe they are above international rule of law, and so they hide behind international instruments, such as aid organizations, media, right organizations and UN agencies to promote anti-African malicious propaganda campaigns. It is through these international institutions that foreign powers perpetuate conflict, hatreds, famines, poverty so that they can have a grip over a whole people, whole country or whole region, and they can even ignite the demise of a sovereign nation.

The EU hatreds for Burkina Faso stem out of a desire to punish the Sahel state for rejecting neo-colonial agendas. The EU Parliament’s Resolution is a well-wrapped France’s package imposed on the Pan-European body to subdue Burkina Faso. The allegations made in the Resolution also are clear indications of the underlying desire by France to undermine the Sahel states and to facilitate unwarranted interventions through disinformation and outrageous lies.

General Christophe Gomart, now EU Member of Parliament had served in the French Army and for that nothing good is expected from him about Africa, if not only to promote France’s neo-colonial agenda. He drafted the Resolution and imposed it on the EU to vent out old grudges, malice and hatreds towards Burkina Faso. This has prompted people to conclude that the EU Parliament Resolution on Burkina Faso is politicised, misleading, biased, one-sided, and racially disrespectful of a sovereign state. Interestingly, the French imposed Resolution was passed in the EU Parliament on the same day we had multiple terrorist attacks on Niamey, the capital city of the Republic of Niger.

The plain truth is that Burkina Faso, like any other member of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) does not need orthodox advice or guidance and there is just no scope for outside meddling in Ouagadougou’s internal matters. The EU Parliament’s Resolution is about neo-colonialism and a manifestation of the nature of metropolises and their attitude towards countries they once over-ran and governed as backyards. It is a blatant interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state, which has never invited foreigners to teach it about governance.

The Sahel region and of course Africa is a free and blessed continent, and Burkina Faso is not a colony to any power and does not take orders from any country in the world. There is no denial the fact that the EU Parliament’s Resolution is cynical and extremely hypocritical. Take for instance, France, which sponsored the Resolution is yet to grapple with domestic realities first before trying to clean another person’s house under the selfish guise of human rights. We say enough of the interference, falsehoods and abuses behind false flags.

This statement would be incomplete if we fail to mention that for many years since the heinous and genocidal campaign in Libya was extended into the Sahel region, most member-states of the European Parliament have opted to remain silent and at worst complicit as the human rights of Africans are being violated and trampled upon by terrorist mercenary groups. The global community, including the European Parliament overlooks the unrelenting aggression on the Sahel region by terrorist forces that supported the 2011 NATO’s led genocidal campaign against Africans in Libya.

The historical record is clear in showing how certain powerful European states planned and executed the brutal assassination of progressive African leaders on the continent and the diasporas. Needless even to mention how some EU member-states participated in the Atlantic slave trade, the brutal colonialism in Africa and obnoxious apartheid enclave in South of the African continent.

The allegations that are being raised in the latest EU Parliament’s Resolution is based on a deliberately falsified impression of the actual human rights situation in the Sahel region. For this, SaS-CaN states as follows, that:

1. Under the UN Charter, all states regardless of size and political systems have equal sovereignty and right to self-determination, which shall not be violated. Burkina Faso is an independent and sovereign state and as such is fully within its rights to manage its state affairs to protect its core national interests in line with national and international laws.

2. The European Parliament’s Resolution of 18th June, 2026 is misleading, biased, politicised, one-sided, and totally disrespectful of a sovereign state. This Resolution as well as those issued in the past on the Sahel states, including Mali, Burkina Faso and the Republic of Niger, have deliberately ignored the progress in the fight against the imposed terrorism, and as well as the progress chalked so far in the development and transformative processes. Both the architects and supporters of EU Parliament’s decisions on the Sahel region have relied solely on dubious sources of information from extremist groups and their allies.

3. The EU Resolution defines freedom and human rights as acceptable only when the interest of European leaders is threatened. The Resolution totally disregards the concerns of Africa citizens.

4. The European Parliament’s grievance over Burkina Faso’s withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC) is also unwarranted. The Sahel state reserves the right like any other sovereign nation to advance its independent foreign policy without any outside interference.

5. Burkina Faso is under attack by terrorist and extremist groups backed by powerful foreign forces. Peace, security and stability remain the priority to the government of Burkina Faso, and these are the issues the EU Parliament has failed to address.

6. The Alliance of Sahel States (AES) is fully committed to protecting and promoting human rights, good governance, freedom, justice, dignity and sovereignty of its citizens. It is not the business of the EU Parliament to dictate the political and socio-economic direction of member-states of the AES.

7. The exercise of the freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly come with responsibilities and limitations as provided by national laws and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. The EU should refrain from applying a double standard when it comes to transparency and accountability.

8. Attacking Burkina Faso for introducing the principles of transparency and accountability on funding and activities of foreign-funded Non-Governmental Organisation (NGOs) is a good example of hypocrisy and double standard at the highest international level. As a former colony to Europe’s brutal rule in Africa, Burkina Faso is a victim of vilification in the mainstream media.

9. The EU Parliament should spend its precious time, energy and huge resources to address those social vices that are being employed by terrorist and extremist groups to trigger social instability and division, and incite people to violence such as fake news, hate speech, malicious propaganda, and racism.

10 SaS-CaN urges the European Parliament to morally view the Sahel region’s human rights situation, taking into consideration Africa’s historical contexts, and to refrain from its usual practice of hypocrisy and double standards.

11. SaS-CaN advocates genuine cooperation devoid of any hidden agenda from foreign friends to work with the AES in order to tackle common challenges facing the world such as climate change, pandemic, food insecurity, transnational organised crimes, hunger and violence, and terrorism. We advocate also for massive investments into transformative projects, for peace, stability, development and sustainable environment. And,

12. SaS-CaN stands ready to work with the European Parliament to rebuild the AES-EU relations and to strengthen strategic partnership between the two, under the principles of equal sovereignty and independence and on the basis of mutual respect, mutual trust, mutual understanding, and mutual interest for peace and prosperity for the global community.

Despite difficult circumstances and numerous challenges, the objective, undeniable fact is that since the dawn of the Sahel Revolution, Mali, Burkina Faso and the Republic of Niger have chalked significant strides in many areas, such as peace, stability and sustainable development activities. Burkina Faso for instance has improved its educational and health services, which have helped increase school enrolments and literacy, improved life expectancy, reduced maternal and child mortality, and successfully combated various diseases such as polio, malaria, measles, TB, and HIV, among others.

Burkina Faso has also made progress in realizing the right to sovereignty, economic freedom and social cohesion, and providing basic social services such as water, housing, and electricity, promoted equality and tolerance, greatly reduced various forms of violence and discrimination, increased agricultural productivity and food security, reduced poverty, and developed much infrastructure. As well, government efforts, such as social safety nets, household income supplementation packages, microfinance, and programs for women’s empowerment and education, have broadened the spectrum of rights to be enjoyed by all Africans.



Importantly, in order to ensure equal access for all citizens of Burkina Faso, especially low-income and rural communities, various social services are being provided to citizens either free of charge or at highly subsidized rates. In recognition of some of its remarkable achievements, the Sahel state has received many accolades from credible regional and international institutions.

In all of the events, SaS-CaN stands in solidarity with Burkina Faso in condemning and rejecting attempts by the EU Parliament to interference in its internal affairs. We reject totally the EU political pressure on the sovereignty of Burkina Faso under the veil of human rights. The EU must be reminded again that meddling and interfering in the internal affairs of another State under any pretext whatsoever is a clear violation of Article 2 of the United Nations Charter.



For all that has been stated above, SaS-CaN rejects the EU Parliament’s Resolution, which is utterly unfounded in substance and malicious in intent. Our solidarity with the AES is unflinching and we remain steadfast in our unwavering commitment in defending and promoting peace, stability, human rights, freedom, sovereignty and homeland dignity in the Sahel region.

God bless the AES!

Sender: Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

President and Co-founder

The Sahel Solidarity Campaign NetworkSaS-Ca