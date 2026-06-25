Fresh FIA freeze on Yusuf bank accounts sparks questions power abuse, disregards for court findings

By Falles Kamanga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Fresh action by the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA) to freeze bank accounts belonging to Yusuf Investments Limited and Amaryllis Hotel has triggered accusations of abuse of power and raised serious questions about whether state agencies are respecting court findings and the principles of the rule of law.

The latest freeze comes just days after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) reportedly failed to convince the High Court to extend restriction notices on the same accounts, prompting legal observers to question what new developments could justify another round of restrictions.

At the centre of the controversy is an uncomfortable question: if the FIA had already completed its investigations and withdrawn its freezing directives, why are the same accounts back under restriction?

Court records appear to deepen the mystery

In a judgment delivered on 4 May 2026 in Miscellaneous Application No. 03 of 2026, High Court Judge Justice Kapindu recorded that the FIA had withdrawn all freezing directives affecting the accounts after concluding its investigations.

The Court further noted that the FIA had instructed National Bank of Malawi Plc to lift the restrictions.

For many observers, that should have marked the end of the matter.

Instead, the accounts have once again been frozen, a development that critics say risks creating the impression that investigative agencies are unwilling to accept legal outcomes that do not favour them.

The timing of the latest action has attracted particular scrutiny.

Since the accounts were initially frozen in early March, they have remained under restriction for virtually the entire period.

Legal commentators argue that this raises a fundamental question about the basis for the fresh directive. If no significant transactions could take place while the accounts were frozen, what new suspicious activity could have emerged to justify another freeze? That question has yet to be publicly answered.

The renewed restrictions have fuelled allegations that investigative powers are being exercised in a manner that threatens constitutional protections and property rights.

Critics argue that repeatedly freezing the same accounts despite previous withdrawals of restrictions and unsuccessful court applications risks creating a perception that state institutions are using their powers to exert pressure rather than pursue justice.

“This is no longer simply about one company or one hotel,” said one legal observer. “It is about whether public institutions can repeatedly interfere with private property without clearly demonstrating new grounds for doing so.”

The controversy has also reignited debate about accountability within public institutions.

In recent months, public attention has largely focused on court judgments that have resulted in substantial financial liabilities for the State.

However, legal analysts argue that the conversation often overlooks the decisions by public authorities that give rise to such litigation in the first place.

They contend that when state agencies exercise their powers without adequate legal justification, taxpayers ultimately bear the consequences through legal costs, damages awards and compensation claims.

According to these commentators, every questionable administrative decision carries a potential cost to the public purse.

The result is a double burden: taxpayers fund the agencies making the decisions and then fund the consequences when those decisions are successfully challenged.

The case also raises concerns about investor confidence and the predictability of Malawi’s regulatory environment.

Businesses rely on access to banking facilities to pay employees, honour contracts and maintain operations.

Repeated restrictions on accounts, particularly where questions exist about the legal basis for such actions, can create uncertainty that extends far beyond the affected companies.

Lawyers representing Yusuf Investments Limited have confirmed that the accounts of both Yusuf Investments and Amaryllis Hotel have once again been frozen.

By the time of publication, authorities had not publicly explained what new evidence, information or circumstances prompted the latest action.

As the controversy grows, the central issue remains unresolved: whether the fresh freeze is supported by new and lawful grounds, or whether it represents an alarming example of administrative overreach.

Until that question is answered, concerns about abuse of power, respect for court findings and adherence to the rule of law are unlikely to disappear.