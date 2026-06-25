Karonga chiefs reject HRDC planned road Shutdown, call for dialogue

By Naomi Tadala Magawa

KARONGA-(MANA)-Traditional leaders under the Karonga Chiefs Council have strongly opposed plans by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to stage demonstrations and shut down the M1 Road in protest over the deteriorating Karonga-Chiweta stretch.

The demonstrations, scheduled for July 1, 2026, are intended to pressure government into rehabilitating the damaged section of the M1 Road, a key transport corridor linking Malawi and Tanzania.

Speaking on Wednesday during a stakeholder engagement meeting with the media, Paramount Chief Kyungu acknowledged the urgent need for rehabilitation of the road but argued that demonstrations and road blockades are not the appropriate solution.

“What the people of Karonga want is the rehabilitation of the road, not demonstrations. Protests often bring chaos rather than development,” said Kyungu.

“If HRDC wants government to act, it should engage authorities through dialogue and proper channels instead of organising demonstrations.”

The Paramount Chief warned that shutting down the road would negatively affect trade and economic activities between Malawi and neighbouring Tanzania, as the route serves as a critical regional trade corridor.

“We are still recovering from the 2019 demonstrations during which property was destroyed, and some of the damage has not been repaired to this day. We do not want history to repeat itself. Our focus should be on building Karonga, not destroying it,” he said.

Kyungu described the proposed road closure as “suicidal”, saying it would worsen the hardships already being experienced by local people.

“We do not support shutting down the road in Karonga because our people will suffer even more than they are suffering now,” he added.

He further appealed to government to prioritise the reconstruction of the entire stretch from Songwe to Chiweta, suggesting that the works should commence from Karonga towards Chiweta and be handled by competent contractors

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Karonga Civil Society Organisations (CSO) Network, Edgar Phiri, said the district’s CSOs would not participate in the planned demonstrations or road shutdown.

Phiri said the network believes constructive engagement with government remains the most effective way of pushing for the rehabilitation of the road.

“Our position as CSOs in Karonga is very clear. We will not take part in demonstrations or the shutdown of the road because we believe dialogue and engagement are the best approaches,” he said.

He disclosed that the network is expecting government officials, including the responsible minister and roads authorities, to meet stakeholders on July 8 to provide an update on plans to rehabilitate the Karonga-Chiweta Road.

“We are confident that government will respond positively to our concerns because the Karonga-Chiweta Road is a vital route connecting Malawi to neighbouring countries such as Tanzania and plays a key role in regional trade and economic activities,” Phiri said.

The Karonga-Chiweta Road has for years been a source of concern among road users and residents due to its deteriorating condition, which has affected transportation, business activities and public safety.