Bafana Bafana storm through to 2026 World Cup last 32

ESTADIO MONTERREY-(MaraviPost)-South Africa have etched their name into the history books after securing a place in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, becoming one of Africa’s standout performers on football’s biggest stage.

Bafana Bafana achieved the historic feat with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Korea in their final Group A match.

The decisive goal came from winger Thapelo Maseko, whose clinical finish proved enough to send South Africa into the knockout stages of the tournament.

The result sparked celebrations among South African supporters both at home and abroad, as Hugo Broos’ side demonstrated discipline, resilience and tactical maturity against a technically gifted South Korean team.

South Africa entered the match knowing that victory would significantly improve their chances of progressing, and they responded with one of their most determined performances of the competition.

The players remained compact defensively while creating dangerous attacking opportunities on the counterattack.

Maseko’s winning goal highlighted the growing influence of young talent within the national team.

The attacker has emerged as one of the key figures in South Africa’s campaign, providing pace, creativity and a constant threat in the final third.

The qualification marks another major milestone for head coach Hugo Broos, who has overseen a remarkable transformation of the national side in recent years.

Since guiding South Africa back to competitiveness on the continental stage, Broos has built a team capable of challenging some of the world’s strongest nations.

South Africa concluded their Group A campaign with four points, finishing second behind Mexico, who topped the group with five points.

The standings reflected a closely contested group in which every match carried significant importance.

Attention now turns to the knockout rounds, where South Africa will face Canada on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The encounter is expected to be one of the most closely watched matches involving an African nation in the competition, with a place in the next round at stake.