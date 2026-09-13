Sunday, 13 Sep 2026

The Maravi Post

Press ESC to Close

Breaking

Zambia’s Mtendere man catches ‘cheating wife’ after secretly activating call recorder

1 Min Read

·

·

by

Lovemore Lubinda

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-A Mtendere East man told a Lusaka court that he uncovered his wife’s alleged affair after secretly activating the call-recording feature on her phone.

Lazarus Nyirongo, 52, who hails from Rufunsa, said he gave the phone to his wife, Eneless Tembo, 40, a businesswoman from Mtendere East, before she traveled to the village.

According to News Diggers, Nyirongo told the court the phone later recorded her conversations with another man.

The couple have been separated for nearly a year and Tembo has now filed for divorce.

Nyirongo said he confronted Tembo after listening to the recordings and demanded to see the man.

According to him, she asked for forgiveness, but he said trust has been lost.

“The incident left me unable to trust her again,” he told the court.

The divorce application is before the Lusaka courts. No ruling has been made.

In Zambia, recording calls without consent can raise issues under privacy and cyber laws.

It is now up to the court to decide whether such material can be used as evidence.

Related Posts

Lovemore Lubinda

Lovemore Lubinda I am an international journalist with years of experience in print and online media. I cover politics, business, environment, development and community news with a human-centered focus. I extensively across Southern Africa, with deep expertise in Zimbabwe, Malawi, South Africa and Zambia.

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from The Maravi Post

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading