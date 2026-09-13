Zambian legislator Faith Munthali arrested for allegedly leading “military like” armed gang

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Police in northeastern Zambia have arrested and charged Faith Munthali, Member of Parliament (MP) for Mafinga South Constituency, over allegations of being armed in public and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The Zambia Police Service in Mafinga District, Muchinga Province, said Munthali was detained in connection with incidents that occurred between July 13 and August 14, 2026, in the Muyombe area of Mafinga District, near the border with Malawi and Tanzania.

According to a statement issued by Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Lubinda Mayamba, Munthali was allegedly accompanied by a group of men described as her security personnel.

Police say the group conducted themselves in a “military-like manner” and were armed with machetes, slashers, catapults, and golf clubs. Authorities allege the display caused “fear and alarm among members of the public.”

Munthali has been charged with two offences: Being Armed in Public, contrary to Section 85 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

She is jointly charged with three men: Gift Simfukwe, Mishack Singongo, and Royd Musumali.

The three co-accused have already appeared before the Isoka Resident Magistrate’s Court and entered pleas.

Their trial is scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

Police said Munthali remains in custody and will appear in court “in due course.”

Commissioner Mayamba used the announcement to caution political and community leaders against actions that “may threaten public order, cause fear and alarm, or otherwise undermine the peace and security of members of the public.”

Mafinga South is a rural constituency in Muchinga Province, about 900km from the capital, Lusaka.

Note: Under Zambian law, an accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.