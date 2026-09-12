Four former US presidents, Trump honour 9/11 victims

PENTAGON-(MaraviPost)-President Donald Trump on Friday marked the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks at the Pentagon, while the main anniversary commemoration in New York brought together Vice President JD Vance and all four living former US presidents in a rare gathering at Ground Zero.

Trump did not attend the principal ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan. Instead, he joined the Pentagon commemoration in Virginia, where American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the building 25 years ago, killing 184 people.

His decision to observe the anniversary at the Pentagon had been announced before the commemoration.

In New York, former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden stood together at Ground Zero alongside Vance and other dignitaries as victims’ families read the names of those killed in the attacks.

The gathering brought together four presidents whose political careers were shaped, in different ways, by the September 11 attacks and their consequences.

The New York ceremony began with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., marking the time American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Families of the victims then read the names of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the September 11 attacks, alongside the six people who died in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

The four former presidents’ presence gave the Ground Zero ceremony an unusual sense of historical continuity. George W. Bush was president when the attacks occurred, while Clinton had preceded him, Obama later oversaw the operation that killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, and Biden served as president during the final withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. Their appearance together underscored how deeply September 11 has shaped successive American administrations.

At the Pentagon, Trump remembered the victims and those who responded to the attacks, using his remarks to emphasise American resilience and national security. His appearance also connected the anniversary to contemporary US security policy, including his administration’s position on Iran and its nuclear programme.

The September 11 attacks began when four passenger aircraft were hijacked by al-Qaeda operatives.

Two planes were deliberately flown into the World Trade Center towers in New York, another struck the Pentagon and a fourth crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers attempted to regain control of the aircraft.

The attacks killed 2,977 people and fundamentally changed America’s domestic security and foreign policy.

The United States subsequently launched the war in Afghanistan, expanded counterterrorism operations and introduced sweeping changes to intelligence gathering, airport security and surveillance.

Twenty-five years later, the consequences remain visible.

Thousands of first responders, survivors and others exposed to toxic dust and debris at Ground Zero have suffered serious illnesses, with many dying in the years since the attacks.

The New York ceremony included a new moment of silence honouring those who later died from 9/11-related illnesses.

The anniversary has also renewed debate over accountability and the long-term consequences of the decisions taken after September 11.

Families of victims continue to seek answers over allegations concerning Saudi Arabia’s links to some of the hijackers, allegations Saudi Arabia has denied.

Across New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania and communities throughout the United States, Americans marked the anniversary through memorial services, moments of silence, tributes and acts of remembrance.

Twenty-five years on, September 11 remains one of the defining events of modern American history.

The attacks changed the country’s understanding of national security, reshaped its foreign policy and influenced international relations for decades.

For the families who lost loved ones, however, the anniversary remains less about geopolitical history than personal loss.

The passage of a quarter-century has not diminished the memory of the nearly 3,000 people whose lives ended on a single September morning.

The enduring challenge for America is therefore not simply to remember September 11, but to ensure that future generations understand both the human cost of terrorism and the profound consequences of the choices made in its aftermath.