25 years after 9/11: How the Pentagon attack changed America

ARLINGTON-(MaraviPost) — Twenty-five years after American Airlines Flight 77 was deliberately crashed into the Pentagon during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the site remains both a symbol of the vulnerability of the United States and a place where the country remembers the 184 people who died.

The account is based on findings of the 9/11 Commission, U.S. Department of Defense historical records and records from the 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, while Reuters and The Associated Press provided current reporting on the 25th-anniversary commemorations in Arlington and elsewhere in the United States.

The sources document the sequence of the Flight 77 hijacking, the 184 deaths at the Pentagon and aboard the aircraft, the emergency response, the rebuilding of the Pentagon and the continuing effort to preserve the victims’ stories.

At 9:37:46 a.m. that morning, five al-Qaida hijackers took control of Flight 77, a Boeing 757 travelling from Washington Dulles International Airport to Los Angeles, and turned it back towards the US capital. The aircraft struck the western side of the Pentagon at about 530 miles per hour, killing all 64 people aboard, including the five hijackers, and 125 people inside the building.

A coordinated attack on the United States

The Pentagon attack was one part of a coordinated assault that morning involving four commercial aircraft.

Two planes were flown into New York’s World Trade Center, Flight 77 struck the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers and crew attempted to regain control of the aircraft.

The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people and fundamentally changed American politics, national security and foreign policy.

For the Pentagon, the choice of target carried particular significance.

The building is the headquarters of the U.S. military and one of the most recognisable symbols of American state power. The attack showed that a civilian airliner could be turned into a weapon against one of the world’s most powerful military institutions.

The 9/11 Commission found that Flight 77 departed Dulles at 8:20 a.m. The aircraft was hijacked less than 35 minutes later. At 9:32 a.m., air traffic controllers observed a fast-moving aircraft that was later identified as Flight 77.

Four minutes later, the aircraft began its final turn towards Washington.

At 9:37:46 a.m., it hit the Pentagon.

184 lives lost

Behind the official figures were 184 individual lives.

The victims included 125 people working inside the Pentagon and 59 passengers and crew members aboard Flight 77.

They included military personnel, civilian employees and people travelling on the commercial flight.

The 9/11 Commission recorded that 106 people were seriously injured and transported to hospitals following the Pentagon attack.

For families, the statistics represented parents, children, spouses, friends and colleagues whose lives ended without warning.

That human dimension has remained central to the memorial built at the site.

Emergency workers confront devastation

The crash immediately created a massive fire, structural damage and a complex rescue operation at the headquarters of the U.S. military.

Firefighters, police officers, military personnel and medical workers moved into the disaster zone while the building remained under threat from fire and structural instability.

The 9/11 Commission concluded that the emergency response at the Pentagon was largely successful despite the unprecedented circumstances.

It highlighted strong professional relationships among emergency responders, the use of an Incident Command System and a regional approach that allowed different agencies to work together.

The response became an important lesson in how local, state and federal agencies could coordinate during a large-scale terrorist attack.

Rebuilding the Pentagon

The attack caused catastrophic damage to part of the Pentagon, but it did not stop the building from functioning as the centre of U.S. military operations.

The damaged section was rebuilt while Pentagon operations continued.

The reconstruction came to represent more than the restoration of a government building. It became an expression of institutional continuity following an attack intended to create fear and disruption.

The Pentagon therefore came to embody two contrasting images of September 11: the destructive power of terrorism and the ability of institutions to recover from an unprecedented assault.

A memorial for 184 victims

The site where Flight 77 struck the Pentagon is now home to the 9/11 Pentagon Memorial.

The memorial contains 184 individual memorial units representing the people killed in the attack. It was dedicated on September 11, 2008, seven years after the tragedy.

Each memorial unit is positioned according to the victim’s location and age, creating an individual space for remembrance rather than reducing the victims to a single statistic.

On September 9, 2026, the National Park Service announced that the 9/11 Pentagon Memorial had been designated an affiliated area of the National Park System.

The designation recognises the memorial’s national significance and creates a stronger partnership aimed at preserving and sharing the stories of the 184 people killed at the Pentagon and aboard Flight 77.

The arrangement does not transfer ownership or day-to-day management of the memorial.

The development comes as a new generation reaches adulthood without personal memories of September 11.

For those born after 2001, the attacks are increasingly history rather than lived experience. Memorials and individual stories therefore play an important role in preserving what happened and explaining its consequences.

America marks 25 years

Across the United States, the 25th anniversary has prompted ceremonies and moments of remembrance.

Reuters reported that Americans were marking the anniversary in New York, Arlington and Shanksville, with ceremonies honouring those killed and reflecting on the lasting consequences of the attacks.

At the Pentagon, President Donald Trump attended a ceremony honouring the 184 people killed there, including a reading of the victims’ names and the ceremonial unfurling of a large American flag.

The anniversary has also renewed debate over the changes that followed September 11.

The attacks helped reshape U.S. foreign policy and national security. They were followed by the war in Afghanistan, the invasion of Iraq, expanded counterterrorism operations and significant changes to aviation and intelligence practices.

They also intensified debates over government surveillance, civil liberties, immigration and the balance between national security and individual freedoms.

The effects extended beyond American borders, influencing international security policy and contributing to conflicts and political changes that continue to shape the world.

The lesson 25 years later

The Pentagon attack demonstrated that military strength alone cannot guarantee protection against unconventional threats.

But the history of September 11 is not only about the moment Flight 77 struck the building.

It is also about what happened afterwards: emergency workers entering a burning structure, institutions coordinating under extreme pressure, families searching for answers and a nation attempting to understand an attack that changed its sense of security.

Twenty-five years later, the Pentagon stands as both a functioning military headquarters and a place of remembrance.

The 9/11 Pentagon Memorial ensures that the 184 victims are remembered individually, while the National Park Service affiliation announced this week seeks to strengthen efforts to preserve their stories for future generations.

The enduring significance of September 11 is therefore not limited to the destruction caused that morning. It lies also in the questions the attacks left behind: how societies prepare for threats they cannot fully predict, how institutions respond when prevention fails and how nations protect both security and individual freedoms.

Implication: Twenty-five years after the Pentagon attack, its legacy remains relevant to the United States and the wider world. The tragedy demonstrated the destructive potential of terrorism, but the response also underscored the importance of emergency preparedness, institutional resilience, international security cooperation and remembrance. Above all, the memorial serves as a reminder that behind the history of September 11 were 184 individual lives, each with a story that continues to matter.