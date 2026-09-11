Friday, 11 Sep 2026

The Maravi Post

Press ESC to Close

Breaking

Mutharika dates MCCCI leadership

1 Min Read

·

·

by

MaraviPost
Mutharika meeting MCCCI leadership at Kamuzu Palace on September 11, 2026

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika has described Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) as a catalyst for the country’s development.

Speaking on Friday afternoon, September 11, 2026 at Kamuzu Palace after meeting the leadership of the voice of the private sector, Mutharika said his Government and the institution remain two arms of the same body, highlighting the need to maintain close cooperation in economic activities.

The Malawi leader cited disaster response to mitigating El Niño, as a key area where the MCCCI can fully support the Government, alongside critical sectors including trade and investment.

In his remarks, MCCCI President Ronald Ngwira noted that the meeting was vital, as it allowed them to share the current status of economic activities, discuss challenges facing the private sector, and propose solutions.

Ngwira therefore pledged a continued partnership with the Government in all areas affecting the path towards economic recovery.

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from The Maravi Post

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading