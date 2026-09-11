Mutharika dates MCCCI leadership

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika has described Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) as a catalyst for the country’s development.

Speaking on Friday afternoon, September 11, 2026 at Kamuzu Palace after meeting the leadership of the voice of the private sector, Mutharika said his Government and the institution remain two arms of the same body, highlighting the need to maintain close cooperation in economic activities.

The Malawi leader cited disaster response to mitigating El Niño, as a key area where the MCCCI can fully support the Government, alongside critical sectors including trade and investment.

In his remarks, MCCCI President Ronald Ngwira noted that the meeting was vital, as it allowed them to share the current status of economic activities, discuss challenges facing the private sector, and propose solutions.

Ngwira therefore pledged a continued partnership with the Government in all areas affecting the path towards economic recovery.