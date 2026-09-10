EthCo pumps MK65.2 million into Ladies Interclub golf tourney

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Giant ethanol distiller, Ethanol Company Limited (EthCo) has invested MK65.2 million in this year’s Ladies Interclub golf tournament, marking seven consecutive years of sponsoring the women’s golf competition.

The tournament is set for Kasasa Golf Club in Dwangwa this weekend.

EthCo Chief Executive Officer Lusubilo Chakaniza said the company was pleased with the tournament’s growth and its role in promoting women’s empowerment.

“As we celebrate seven years of sponsoring the Ladies Interclub Golf Tournament, we are proud to see the event continue to grow as a platform for women’s empowerment, partnership and community impact,” said Chakaniza.

The tournament will be held in partnership with Press Corporation plc, Illovo Sugar Malawi, Carbon Dioxide and Allied Products (Private) Limited, Nkhanga Essential Support Services, and PressCane Limited.

This year’s event will also introduce Swinging for Her Future, an initiative focused on supporting girls’ education.

“Through our collaboration with like-minded organizations and the launch of Swinging for Her Future, we are creating opportunities that extend beyond the game and into the lives of young girls and communities,” said Chakaniza.

Speaking after receiving a K65.2 million cheque from EthCo on Tuesday, Ladies Golf Union of Malawi (LGUoM) Lady Anchor Lusayo Sibale thanked EthCo for the ‘big’ sponsorship of the tournament so far.

“As a Lady Anchor of the Ladies Golf Union and also a host, I am very excited to host this big tournament ever organized in the history of ladies golf in the country. As lady golfers we are also excited to be part of the ‘swinging for her future’ to support girls’ education through this sport and I want to thank EthCo and other sponsors for this gesture,” said Sibale.

Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Roza Mbilizi, an ardent and award-winning lady golfer herself, is expected to be a Guest of Honour at the tournament.

The tournament is also expected to promote Dwangwa’s agricultural and tourism potential and contribute to local economic activity.

EthCo’s sponsorship has grown from K4.5 million in 2022 to K18 million in 2025, while participation increased to 70 golfers last year.