NBM plc supports ICAM Conference with MK12m

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has given MK12 million to the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (ICAM) towards the organisation of this year’s ICAM Annual Conference in Mangochi.

The contribution aims to help ICAM bring together accountants and other professionals to share knowledge and explore solutions to some of the challenges facing Malawi’s economy.

This year’s conference will be held under the theme ‘Moving from Silos to Synergies’, which seeks to encourage organisations, industries and professionals to move away from working independently and embrace collaboration in addressing the country’s development challenges.

Speaking after the cheque handover ceremony on Tuesday, NBM plc Management Accountant Macfield Maneya said the bank believes collaboration among organisations is critical in addressing national challenges.

“In Malawi, there are so many challenges that we are facing. So, if companies collaborate, then those challenges will be solved instead of individual companies working on their own,” said Maneya.

He added that NBM plc’s decision to support the conference was also motivated by the bank’s relationship with ICAM, noting that the bank has several accountants who are members of the professional body.

In his remarks, ICAM Director of Technical and Membership Services Charles Chimpeni thanked NBM plc for its support, describing the K12 million contribution as a vote of confidence in ICAM’s initiatives.

“We are very grateful to National Bank. Their support towards this conference is commendable, it will go a long way in helping ease the pressures that we have in bringing professionals together.”

“ICAM expects about 1,400 delegates to attend the conference, with preparations currently at an advanced stage,” said Chimpeni.

He said the theme was developed after ICAM observed that development efforts in Malawi face challenges because most organisations and industries tend to work independently.

The ICAM Annual Conference is scheduled to take place from September 17 to 19.