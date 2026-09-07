Ghana Must Ally with Francophone Africa: Using Digital Assets and Strategic Communication for Unity & Growth

By Peter Frimpong Manso & Angela Akua Asante

ACCRA, Ghana, 07 September 2026 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/ – Across the African continent, invisible walls limit our shared prosperity. These are not merely physical infrastructure, but a double-barreled disconnect: on one side, payment systems that cannot talk to each other. On the other side, a language divide (predominantly English vs French) that keeps natural business partners operating in isolation.

In trade and high-level strategy, we call this Africa’s “Not Talking to Each Other” problem.

Let’s consider the friction facing a Ghanaian merchant buying textiles from Lomé (Togo), agricultural inputs from Bobo-Dioulasso (Burkina Faso), or electronics from Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire). Despite geographical contiguity, executing a cross-border payment between the Ghanaian Cedi (GHS) and the West African CFA franc (XOF) frequently forces local banks to route transactions through foreign correspondent banks in Europe or North America using US Dollars or Euros. This legacy circuit drains foreign exchange reserves, adds 2% to 5% in friction fees, and delays finality for days, sometimes weeks.

Concurrently, a cultural and linguistic barrier compounds these financial delays. When Ghanaian entrepreneurs and French-speaking West African business leaders cannot converse directly or access shared media platforms, trade remains slow or, at best, transactional rather than strategic and scalable.

So what does Ghana lose by failing to talk to its Francophone neighbors? Again, what do African countries lose by not talking to each other? In a short sentence, the answer is: “A lot!”

The Status Quo

Lost Market Share in AfCFTA:

At present, intra-African trade floats between 15% to 18% of the continent’s total volume, leaving billions of dollars on the table. For context, while up to 85% of African trade is done outside Africa’s borders, “intra-regional trade is 68% for Europe, 59% for Asia, and 30% for North America,” the International Trade Centre reported in May 2026. The joint agency of the UN and WTO cited “complex trade rules, limited access to finance, and not enough information about market opportunities in other African countries” as the three main culprits for Africa’s low intra-regional trade volume.

FX Liquidity Drain:

According to Afreximbank’s 2026 data, the trade finance gap in Africa holds firm at roughly $74 billion annually. Indeed, since global correspondent banks are severing ties with Africa due to de-risking, high compliance costs, and tightening global regulations, our banks lack the foreign currency to process payments. This creates the $74 billion trade finance shortfall responsible for rejecting roughly 37% of business funding applications.

For Ghana in particular, operating in an Anglophone bubble within a French-speaking West African region magnifies this FX crisis. Instead of settling directly with immediate neighbors like Togo or Côte d’Ivoire (GHS to XOF), Ghanaian traders are forced into a costly triple-conversion loop (GHS to USD to XOF). This reliance on foreign currency drains scarce dollars, locks businesses out of neighboring liquidity, and forces SMEs into informal, high-risk channels.

Peter Frimpong Manso is the founder of ProMark Elite Ltd, organizer of the Digital Assets Summit Africa (DASA).

Economic Isolation:

Geographically, Ghana is surrounded by French-speaking neighbors; economically, it remains marooned on an Anglophone island. The failure to build direct policy, media, and tech bridges with markets like Togo, Côte d’Ivoire, and Senegal is forcing Ghanaian businesses to cap their own growth.

But why leave massive regional scale right at Ghana’s doorstep untapped, when digital assets and bilingual/pan-African strategic communication vehicles exist as solutions?

A dual solution: digital assets and strategic regional and continent-wide communication

The correct approach lies in building two structures simultaneously: the financial rails for instant value settlement, and the strategic communication pipelines to drive understanding and trust across borders.

On the financial front, Ghana has already stepped forward to lead through the landmark Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, 2025 (Act 1154), alongside regulatory frameworks established by the Bank of Ghana and the SEC. Regulated digital assets, stablecoins, and asset tokenization offer near-instantaneous cross-border settlement that circumvent foreign exchange bottlenecks entirely.

Yet, policy changes and tech built in Accra cannot drive regional prosperity in isolation. Financial rails are worthless without the human, cultural, and linguistic bridges required to bring our Francophone partners to the table.

Practical Impact: The AMA Advantage

That is precisely why Abidjan-based PR firm African Media Agency (AMA) is on board as DASA 2026’s exclusive Pan-African Public Relations partner. Across 12 years of driving pan-African communications, evolving from our early roots in New York to anchoring our headquarters on the ground in Abidjan, we have contributed to the continent’s media and tech landscapes transformation.

We know our stuff. Here in Accra, we understand that Ghana’s next economic growth burst relies on plugging directly into the wider region.

Instead of jargon that leaves stakeholders confused about what the next step should be, and rather than strategies that sound outstanding on paper until one tries to implement them in real life, AMA invites you to get practical. So what does this look like, in essence?

Angela Akua Asante is the Ghana Country Lead and Strategic Communications Advisor at African Media Agency

For regulators and policymakers, leveraging AMA means progressive legislation like Act 1154 does not remain an Anglophone secret. Working alongside the Bank of Ghana and regional bodies, AMA is built to facilitate direct, bilingual policy communications with counterparts across the WAEMU region and the BCEAO, thus turning local policy into regional momentum.

For fintech leaders, founders, and investors, it means taking technology out of Accra and introducing it seamlessly to Abidjan, Dakar, and beyond with the localized narrative trust required to drive real user adoption.

And for industry bodies and ecosystem builders, it means pursuing continuous cross-border dialogue where AMA activates its networks like the Hyver Organization and its 27 African member universities to drive joint research, knowledge exchange, and youth inclusion across borders.

As DASA 2026 convenes on September 16 and 17, AMA stands ready to turn strategic communication for Ghana from a passive tool into the most effective intra-continental trade vehicle.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of DASA

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