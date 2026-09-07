2026 MSCE exams are out with 59.26% pass rate

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in conjunction with MANEB has released the 2026 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination results with 59.26% pass rate.

According, the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB), 2026 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination results, with 111,510 out of 188,169 candidates passing.

Male candidates recorded a higher pass rate of 62.80 percent, compared to 53.77 percent for female candidates.

National secondary schools registered the highest performance by school type, with a 97.36 percent pass rate, followed by district boarding schools at 92.88 percent.

St. Mauritius Secondary School in Rumphi led in the percentage of candidates attaining distinctions, with 65 percent, while Karonga District recorded the highest district-level distinction rate at 11.41 percent.

Religious and Moral Education was the best-performing subject, with 42.56 percent of candidates attaining distinctions.

Candidates and parents can access the results through the MANEB Results Portal using the candidate’s examination number and date of birth.

To access the results, schools should visit their e-Registration Portal on https://maneb.malawi265.com/portal/Account/Login

Candidates or their parents and guardians can access individual results on https://maneb.malawi265.com/ExamResults/