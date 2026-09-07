Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu’s husband dies

DODOMA-(MaraviPost)-Tanzania’s First Gentleman, Hafidh Ameir Hassan, husband of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has died.

Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi announced on Monday, September 7, 2026, that Hassan passed away at around 8:00am at Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Zanzibar, where he had been receiving treatment for heart-related complications.

“Hafidh Ameir Hassan was admitted to hospital after developing heart complications. He died this morning at 8am,” Ndejembi said in a televised statement.

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Funeral arrangements have already begun in Kizimkazi, Zanzibar. Further details on burial proceedings are expected to be announced by State House in due course.

Regional condolences

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema was among the first leaders to send condolences.

In a statement, President Hichilema said:

“We convey our deepest condolences to Her Excellency President Samia Suluhu Hassan on the passing of her husband, Hafidh Ameir Hassan.

“We stand side by side with the First Family, and all citizens of the United Republic of Tanzania during this difficult time.

“Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia”

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has not yet issued a personal statement. Government has directed that national flags fly at half-mast as the country mourns.

Hafidh Ameir Hassan largely kept a private life, but he was often seen accompanying the President at national and cultural events in both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.