Mauritian club ASPL 2000 eyes CAF complaint

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Mauritian club ASPL 2000 is reportedly considering a formal complaint to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over allegations that Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy used an unidentified substance before their CAF Confederation Cup match.

According to AfricaSoccer.com, ASPL 2000 alleges that officials from Jwaneng Galaxy were seen sprinkling the substance around the goalposts and corner areas before Friday’s match. The Mauritian club reportedly said it collected some of the substance as evidence.

The allegations have not been independently verified, and CAF has not publicly confirmed that it has opened an investigation into the matter.

The claims emerged after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their continental encounter.

Jwaneng Galaxy started strongly and took the lead in the fourth minute through Olebogeng Ramotse.ASPL 2000 responded in the 28th minute when Stewel Beeharry found the equaliser to restore parity.

The match remained competitive after the break, with neither side managing to find the decisive goal.The 1-1 result leaves the tie delicately balanced ahead of the return fixture.

ASPL 2000’s reported decision to preserve the alleged substance could now shift attention from the pitch to CAF’s disciplinary structures.

Should the Mauritian club formally submit its complaint, CAF will have to assess the evidence and determine whether further action is warranted.Jwaneng Galaxy has not been found guilty of any wrongdoing, and the allegations remain unproven at this stage.

Both clubs will now turn their attention to the return leg, where they will battle for progression in the CAF Confederation Cup.