Controversial Zimbabwe’s businessman Chivayo spoils prophet Angel’s birthday with US$250,000 cash, Rolls-Royce

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has gifted US$250,000 in cash to UK-based prophet Uebert Angel for his birthday, and a brand-new Rolls-Royce to the prophet’s wife, in what he called a “token of appreciation.”

Announcing the gifts on social media, Chivayo said the luxury car was to honor Angel’s wife “for standing faithfully by the Prophet throughout this remarkable journey.”

To Angel himself, who celebrated his birthday this week, Chivayo offered US$250,000 cash, which he described as “little birthday lunch money” for a man “who can comfortably afford almost anything he wants.”

“YOUR AMAZING WIFE’S BRAND-NEW 2026 ROLLS-ROYCE GHOST FACELIFT will be delivered NEXT WEEK, fully paid for and ready for her to enjoy,” Chivayo posted. “As for you… tomorrow please send your driver to collect US$250,000 CASH from me.”

He added: “Please take your beautiful family out, enjoy yourselves and have a wonderful celebration on me.”

A pattern of lavish gifts

Chivayo is well known in Zimbabwe for giving out luxury vehicles and large sums of money to prominent musicians, clerics, and politicians.

The gifts routinely draw both praise and criticism.

Supporters hail him as a generous philanthropist.

Critics question the source of his wealth and accuse him of using the gifts to buy influence and deflect scrutiny over his business dealings with government.

Angel, who leads Spirit Embassy, one of Africa’s largest Pentecostal ministries, has faced his own controversies in the past over wealth, politics, and allegations of financial misconduct — all of which he has denied.

The latest gifts are already fueling debate online about the relationship between money, politics, and religion in Zimbabwe.

In his birthday message, Chivayo praised Angel as “an extraordinary MAN OF GOD” whose “global impact… continue to inspire countless people across nations.”

He closed: “May this new chapter bring even greater wisdom, favour, anointing and impact. HAPPY BIRTHDAY…MAY THE ALMIGHTY GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS YOU ABUNDANTLY.”

Below is Chivayo’s full statement:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY THE RAAR…

Today I join millions around the world in celebrating an extraordinary MAN OF GOD, PROPHET UEBERT ANGEL. Happy Birthday to you MAJOR 1 here’s wishing you many more years to come all filled with abundant success and endless happiness.

Your remarkable journey in ministry, your passion for preaching the WORD OF GOD and the global impact of your calling continue to inspire countless people across nations. May GOD continue to give you wisdom, strength, good health and blessed years. 🙏🏽

As promised above, YOUR AMAZING WIFE’S BRAND-NEW 2026 ROLLS-ROYCE GHOST FACELIFT will be delivered NEXT WEEK, fully paid for and ready for her to enjoy. ❤️🚘💨 A woman who has faithfully stood beside you throughout this remarkable journey equally deserves to be celebrated as well.

As for you, being the SUCCESSFUL BUSINESSMAN that you are, I honestly struggled to decide what birthday present to buy for a man who can comfortably afford almost anything he wants. 🙆‍♂️🤣 So, from the BOTTOM OF MY HEART, tomorrow please send your driver to collect US$250,000 CASH from me just as little BIRTHDAY LUNCH MONEY 😂😂😂💵🎂. Please take your beautiful family out, enjoy yourselves and have a wonderful celebration on me.

Please continue serving GOD tirelessly , changing lives and taking the Gospel to the nations. May this new chapter bring even greater wisdom, favour, anointing and impact.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY…MAY THE ALMIGHTY GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS YOU ABUNDANTLY NOW AND FOREVER . AMEN