Zimbabwe bets on green industry as El Niño threat grows

NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-Climate change is driving conflict over dwindling water an threatening agriculture, with UN Secretary-General António Guterres warning the world is entering a “danger zone” as a strong El Niño intensifies.

In response, Zimbabwe is positioning green industrialisation as a central pillar of economic growth as unpredictable weather disrupts production, energy generation and trade across Southern Africa.

Speaking on behalf of Permanent Secretary Ambassador Tafirenyika Chifamba at the Regional Validation Workshop on Green Industrialisation in Harare on Friday, Ministry of Industry and Commerce Director Netai Magade said the strategy is critical to economic growth and resilience.

It aligns with the country’s National Development Strategy 2 and Vision 2030.

The two-day workshop was convened by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) in collaboration with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Discussions focused on green industrialisation strategies, technology transfer and innovation, the circular economy, and the transition to renewable energy.

Zimbabwe is advocating for greater value addition and beneficiation of natural resources, stronger local technical capacity, conversion of industrial waste into productive inputs, and increased investment in renewable energy including solar and wind.

Participants also highlighted the need for private-sector participation, access to green financing, fiscal incentives, and reduced regulatory barriers to enable MSMEs to adopt green technologies and sustainable production methods.

At the regional level, talks are centered on strengthening green value chains, harmonising environmental standards, addressing non-tariff barriers, and leveraging SADC and AfCFTA frameworks to promote sustainable industrial development.

The workshop aims to translate green industrialisation policies into practical, data-driven and actionable measures to strengthen the competitiveness and climate resilience of Southern Africa’s economies.